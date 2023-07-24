They’d felt it was important to get back in the car quickly, lest there be any psychological hangover from what came to be known thereafter as ‘the accident’. This time, I was made to sit in the back to minimise any prospect of me playing headers once more with the windscreen.

Last week, mum and I paid a return visit to Largs. My recollection of frequent childhood trips are of an elegant and douce wee town which took afternoon naps and would be home well before closing time and in one piece. It had rectitude.

Other resorts further along the Clyde Coast like Girvan and Ayr seemed livelier: not wayward or anti-social, you understand, just a bit more boisterous. These places had dodgems and penny arcades and afternoon bingo; Largs had high teas and Nardini’s, the Taj Mahal of ice cream emporiums.

Earlier this year, a Which report had ranked Largs and Ayr as Scotland's least favourite seaside resorts out of hundreds surveyed. The findings seemed to echo a large study of coastal communities in England and Wales by the Office for National Statistics in October, 2020.

It found that coastal towns were more likely to have higher levels of deprivation than non-coastal towns. And that most of them had both slower population and employment growth than the national average. A greater percentage of the resident population in coastal communities were aged over 65 than in small non-coastal towns. Although, no similar report has been carried out in Scotland, the evidence of my several recent visits to the Clyde Coast have indicated something similar.

Today, in the first week of the Glasgow Fair fortnight, we arrive in bright sunshine with the Firth of Clyde looking radiant and at ease. Within an hour though, the sky has turned slate grey. Gusts of wind and rain are mocking the optimism of those families down on the promenade who have bought ice creams.

An older couple are embarking on an al fresco fish tea at a seafront restaurant. They refuse to retreat inside and I must have looked concerned. The lady looks at me and says: “I’ve seen worse. It’ll clear up in a minute.” And, of course, it does. But for the next two hours sun and showers will compete for possession of Largs.

Back along the esplanade, an old soldier called Tommy is handing out lollipops to all the families who pass his way. Like all army veterans he’s turned out like a guardsman on duty in his Argyll and Sutherland glengarry and black blazer. He’s been a fixture on the esplanade for more than two decades where he’s raised thousands of pounds for local children’s charities.

“It’s been quite busy during the Fair, but the weather often kills this place as a holiday destination,” he says. As another rainy squall sweeps, he says that families once factored this in to holidays here.

But in an age when cheap holidays in southern Europe come with blue skies guaranteed, playing peek-a-boo with the sun in Largs loses its seasonal allure. Could there be a wee climate change dividend from the unbearably high temperatures that the Mediterranean is currently enduring?

At the Brisbane Hotel, overlooking the seafront, Chris Clough, the deputy general manager, has been delighted with the footfall during the Fair. “It’s been busy all week,” he says. “We’ve seen a real upturn in business since the start of the holiday season. Largs is still a great destination; it’s just that it doesn’t come with any guarantee of good weather.”

The dining area is packed and there are at least two bus-loads of elderly visitors here for the day. Some of the women wear their hats during lunch, recalling the manners of an earlier age indicating moderation, reserve and quiet, working-class pride. Some of the men are in shirt and tie.

As we walk along Largs’ main thoroughfare it becomes evident why this town was once considered a cut above. The late Victorian architecture recalls a more affluent time when Largs was a popular destination for the merchant class who built mansions here. A pier was built in the 1830s, to be followed by a rail-line connecting it to Glasgow, a one-hour train journey away.

These streets had an abundance of hotels and guest-houses, rammed each season by Fair Fortnight Glaswegians

Largs also owns a dramatic segment of Scottish history. It was here in 1263, at the Battle of Largs, that a contingent of Scottish soldiers confronted a Norwegian fleet carrying the Viking armies which had been making a nuisance of themselves along the coastline.

The Viking ships had beached during a storm. In a closely-fought contest where both sides claimed victory, it’s thought the Scots just about edged it. Not long after this, Norway agreed to sell the Hebrides to Scotland under the terms of the Treaty of Perth. The Vikingar Leisure Centre which tells the story of Vikings and Scotland is perhaps our most idiosyncratic local museum.

Evidence of generational decline in Ayrshire’s coastal resorts are all too evident though, when you start playing charity shop bingo. Over the last decade, I’ve visited dozens of towns like Largs across Scotland and the UK. They should all come with the label: ‘pre-loved’.

In each of them you feel compelled to count the Charity Shops which have sprouted in these places. We counted five along Largs Main Street, but there might have been more.

In Largs Museum, a little vestibule of local treasures tucked away behind the shops, volunteer Margaret Brown has also noticed a recent upturn in visitors to this town. She’s cheerful and optimistic. “We get the Waverley stopping by every day, thanks to the intervention of the local lottery winners, Colin and Christine Weir. They’d supported the re-fit of The Waverley with the proviso that it included Largs on its itinerary.”

Her colleague, Chris Constance also remembers the boom time. “Largs’ population increased by a factor of three during the Glasgow Fair,” he said. “Back then, there were dozens of hotels and boarding-houses but very few of these remain. People’s holiday habits changed with the arrival of cheap holidays abroad, but I still think Largs has so much to offer.”

Richard Topping, a museum trustee points to the proliferation of charity shops. “That’s always a bad sign of a community’s health. And the large food-bank sign outside the church (St John’s Church of Scotland) tells you everything you need to know. Largs was once considered to be the finest of the Ayrshire resorts.”

Behind the museum, in the middle of a walled, 17th century kirkyard is the Skelmorlie Aisle, a beguiling remnant of Scotland’s rich ecclesiastical drama. This little renaissance pearl alone makes a visit to Largs worthwhile.

It was built in 1636 by a local landowner, Sir Robert Montgomerie, as a burial site for him and his wife, Margaret. It’s also believed to be the only chapel outside of Westminster Abbey that has interred human remains.

The renaissance detail of the tomb above the entrance to the burial chamber as well as the painted panels on the ceiling make it resemble a kind of mini-Sistine chapel. I hadn’t known of its existence. “You and most of Largs,” says Margaret.

Largs’ other main centre of worship is Nardini’s art deco café, a temple dedicated to the art of ice cream since 1935. To paraphrase Joliet Jake Blues, it would be considered sacrilegious not to adjourn to the nearest table and inspect this splendid establishment’s board of fare. And so, we do.

As usual, I opt for the healthy option: a banana split with some berries buried beneath the folds of the icy confection. All of my five a week at a single sitting.

You can always tell the temper of a town by perusing the Nibs (news in brief) of the local newspaper. Those in the wing columns of the Largs and Millport Weekly News promise a mini-bacchanal. ‘Free Tequila tasting’. ‘Free Crumpets’. ‘Rum Party (the whole town is invited)’.

They're taking no chances, though. The paper also reports that a life-saving defibrillator is being planned for the promenade.