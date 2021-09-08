It's freshers week for many students around the UK as the new semester begins at universities and colleges.

Among the perks of being a student are the discounts available - from food and drink to fashion and technology, you can save money on loads of brands.

One well known discount app is UNiDAYS, which has a wide range of offers.

You must have an account to get the discounts, which will generate your own unique code when you log in to the site.

These codes can then be used when purchasing from different restaurants and shops.

Here are all the food and drink discounts available on UNiDAYS to save you money this September...

What food and drink discounts are available on UNiDAYS?





You can generate your student discounts by making an account with UNiDAYS.

Here are the food and drink offerings for this month:

Dominos

If you order online with the UNiDAYS student discount, you can get 35% off your Dominos takeaway.

M&S

Student life can be busy so UNiDAYS have a code for 25% off the M&S food On the Move range, including sandwiches, wraps and rolls.

Uber Eats

You can get to know your new flatmates over a takeaway thanks to the Uber Eats £15 off your first order discount, the code for which can be found on UNiDAYS.

Bella Italia

Students can get 30% off your Bella Italia bill in store from Mondays to Thursdays using the UNiDAYS code.

Pasta Evangelists

And the Italian food doesn't stop there - Pasta Evangelists is offering a 30% discount via UNiDAYS on their artisan recipe kits, as well as a free cocktail, when your order online.

Pizza Express

Pizza Express wasn't going to miss out on the hype - they are offering a 30% discount off your total bill both online and in store Sunday-Thursday when you show the code.

Zizzi

You might well be eating pizza for days, with Zizzi also offering a 30% off food deal from Sunday-Thursday with the UNiDAYS discount code.

Franco Manca

More pizza! The chain is offering a special pizza and soft drink bundle for students with the UNiDAYS code.

Hello Fresh

If you fancy eating in, why not use the 10% Hello Fresh discount from UNiDAYS to get a food box delivered straight to your door.

Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas is another chain offering a 30% discount from Sunday-Thursday with the UNiDAYS code.

Lyre's

If you fancy a non-alcoholic spirit, you can get 15% off at Lyre's with the student discount available on the UNiDAYS app.

Shake Shack

It's buy one, get one free on burgers at Shake Shack with their code for students.

The Real Greek

The Real Greek is offering a 25% student discount this month in restaurants, with the code available on UNiDAYS.