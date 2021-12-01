Elf on the Shelf has become one of the biggest Christmas traditions for families in recent years.

Once the clock turns midnight on December 1, elves all over the country get up to mischief while little ones sleep.

You can find your pesky Elf on the Shelf on top of a fridge, hidden amongst toys or sleeping in your shoes.

If your family is looking to get into the Christmas spirit and hunt down Santa's naughty elves, here are some Elf on the Shelf toy options you can buy.

Where to buy your Elf on the Shelf online

Hamleys Elf On The Shelf Boy With Blue Eyes

Make some Christmas memories with Hamleys' Elf On The Shelf Boy With Blue Eyes and illustrated storybook, sharing the hidden secrets of scout elves who report back to Santa.

You can get the Scout Elf and matching illustrated book for £17.09 - but for a limited time only you can use the Hamleys discount code 'CART10'.

Vinyl Faced 'Boy' Naughty Elf

For just £5, you can get your family's Elf on the Shelf from Poundtoy.

This 12" elf has bendy red and white stripy legs and velcro hands to grab things as well as a weighted beany bottom. An example from one dedicated parent getting involved in Elf in the Shelf. Photo: Pixabay.

12" Elfie Naughty Elf from The Range

The Range is selling this 12" Elfie Naughty Elf, part of the original Elves Behavin' Badly family, for £3.99.

The perk of this Elf on the Shelf is that you can find lots of other matching naughty elves and fun accessories - perfect for anyone looking to ramp up their Elf on the Shelf skills.

Elf on the Shelf accessories include pyjamas, a sparkly suit, a dressing gown and more.

It is ideal for families who need an Elf on the Shelf fast as you can get delivery or get click and collect in store.

Smyths Toys' Elf on the Shelf - boy scout and girl scout

Smyths Toys has adorable Elf on the Shelf options in either Boy Scout and Girl Scout options.

Each Scout Elf comes with the 'Elf on the Shelf - a Christmas Tradition' book - meaning you can read the story behind the Scout Elf and his duties to Santa.

The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elf and matching book are priced at £16.99 via the Smyths Toys website.

Worlds Smallest Elf On The Shelf

The Range is selling this miniature version of the The Elf On The Shelf toy - and it is apparently the world's smallest elf on the shelf.

With a size of less than four inches, this small Elf on the Shelf has fully articulated arms, legs and a plastic head.

The Range's smallest Elf on the Shelf is being sold at £11.99 - ideal for Christmas eve boxes when your real Scout Elf has returned to the North Pole.

Plushee Pals Snuggly Elf on the Shelf

The Range is selling a collection of Plushee Pals snuggly Elf on the Shelf toys - featuring different coloured eyes, genders and skin types.

Not only is this a more cuddly version of Elf on the Shelf, it is perfect for those looking to buy more diverse toys and boost representation.

These soft Elf on the Shelf toys cost £11.99 via The Range website.

You can find the full range here.