In a recent interview with Radio Times, Sir Billy Connolly has spoken about his Parkinson’s disease and how he deals with his hands shaking.

The 79-year-old comedian shared he has learned to “hypnotise” his hand into becoming still when it shakes.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013.

He recently shared on The Graham Norton Show that he had lost his ability to write.

“I have lost the ability to write, and it breaks my heart as I used to love writing letters to people.

“My writing went down the Swanee and is totally illegible, so I had to find a way to record everything, but then the recorder didn’t understand my accent so it kept collapsing and my family would have to sort it – it was a club effort,” he said.

Sir Billy Connolly on The Graham Norton Show (PA)

He told Radio Times how he has been using hypnotherapy to control the shakes in his hand.

Sir Billy told Radio Times: “I’ve learnt to hypnotise my hand. I glare at it and it kinda quivers.

“I just stare at it, and eventually it stops. It’s quite a good trick. We love it.”

Reflecting on his condition, he added: “I’ve never tried to cover up the illness. I’m p****d off with it. It won’t go away. People are kinda chained to it. But I try to be cheery.”

He said the thing that “cheeses me off most” is that he can no longer write.

“I loved writing letters, but now my writing is illegible,” he said.

“My collection of fountain pens and ink is redundant. It’s a pain in the bum.

“You confront it by saying ‘Bugger off, I’m going to get on with my life.’”

Sir Billy, who has written an autobiography called Windswept And Interesting since retiring from stand-up, said he had been watching his old performances back and enjoying the jokes.

He said: “I like it, I really do. It’s like watching somebody else. I don’t relate to it. It’s like I’m disembodied; it’s a lovely feeling.

“I was watching the Wildebeest sketch and roaring with laughter, which is really weird. I’m separated from it that much; the more so because I can’t do it anymore.”

You can read the full interview with Sir Billy Connolly in Radio Times.