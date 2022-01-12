Boris Johnson will face MPs as the prime minister addresses claims he attended a lockdown breaking drinks party at Downing Street.

Johnson is accused of going to a “bring your own booze” event, attended by 40 people, in May 2020.

At that time, it was illegal to meet more than one person from another household outdoors in England.

But when will Boris Johnson face questions and how can you watch?

What time does PMQs start today?





Prime Minister's questions will start at its usual time of 12pm and is expected to run for around half an hour.

How to watch PMQs as Boris Johnson faces Downing Street party questions

You can live stream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels.

BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.

You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV.

What you need to know about alleged Downing Street drinks party

Downing Street did not immediately deny a report in the Sunday Times claiming the Prime Minister was at the rule-breaking event with wife Carrie in May 2020.

The newspaper cited three sources stating Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed officials with an invite adding “BYOB”, meaning bring your own bottle, or booze.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 event as part of her inquiry into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events being held in No 10 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Allegations of that gathering, said to have been attended by 40 people, emerged this week when Dominic Cummings said he had warned at the time the “socially distanced drinks” would likely be against the rules and “should not happen”.

There have been calls for Boris Johnson to resign from opposition MPs, while even Tory MPs have called for the prime minister to “come clean” over the incident.