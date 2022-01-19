Boris Johnson is set to make a major announcement concerning the future of Plan B Covid restrictions in England.
The announcement comes amid speculation the Prime Minister was planning to downgrade or even scrap Covid restrictions entirely as he battles to save his job amid the "partygate" scandal.
The Prime Minister and his Cabinet will examine the latest Covid-19 data on Wednesday morning before making a statement in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.
The potential change to 'Plan B' measures will only affect Covid measures in England. The new measures will not impact Scotland and Wales.
England’s Plan B measures – which include guidance to work from home, the use of the Covid pass and mandatory mask wearing in shops and on public transport – are set to expire on January 26.
Watch Boris Johnson’s Plan B announcement live
The Prime Minister will make a fresh statement in the House of Commons in front of the nation and fellow MP following Prime Minister’s Question’s today.
The PM will then provide a brief statement where he is expected to outline plans to end Plan B restrictions in England.
You can watch Boris Johnson’s announcement here:
How to watch PMQs with Boris Johnson to announce new Covid rules
You can livestream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels.
BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.
You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV.
