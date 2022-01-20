Lateral flow tests will no longer be free in the months to come, the UK government has confirmed.

Free universal lateral flow tests will reportedly be scrapped by the government in June, although an official date has yet to be confirmed.

The UK has relied upon free testing to help tackle the spread of coronavirus throughout the pandemic.

But as working from home guidance was lifted, individuals and businesses will now bear the brunt of the cost with reports suggesting a box of seven previously free will now set you back £30.

According to the Reuters news agency, health officials had previously planned to make the change before the arrival of the Omicron variant which pushed plans back.

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said: "Yes, lateral flow access, remain free to use and we continue to encourage people to access them.

"As you’ll know in our autumn and winter plan which we published last year we were clear that at a later stage that governments as our response to the virus further evolves universal free provision of things like lateral flow tests will end.”

Full list of Covid rule changes announced by Boris Johnson

People will no longer be told to work from home and, from Thursday next week when Plan B measures lapse, mandatory Covid passes will end, Mr Johnson said.

The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to lapse when the regulations expire on March 24, and that date could be brought forward.

When it comes to face masks, the Government will no longer make people wear them anywhere from next Thursday and they will be scrapped in classrooms from this Thursday, with school communal areas to follow.

The PM told Commons: "We resisted calls from others to shut down our country all over again.

"This government took a different path. We supported businesses that faced a reduce demand.

"The data is showing that time and again this Government got the tough decisions right.

"Cases are falling in England. Our scientists think it is likely the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally.

"Hospital admissions which were doubling every nine days have now stabilised, with admissions in places falling.

"This morning, the Cabinet decided that we can return to Plan A in England.

"As a result, mandatory certification will end. Organisations can choose to use in voluntarily, but it will not be compulsory.

"We are no longer asking people to work from home.

"The Cabinet concluded that once regulations lapse, the Government will no longer mandate the wearing of face maks anywhere.

"From tomorrow, we will no longer require face masks in classrooms."