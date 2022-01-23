Toasting a dram of whisky to Scotland's bard Robert Burns is a long-beloved tradition on Burns Night.

If you're having a cosy Burns Night In and enjoying your haggis, neeps and tatties from the comfort of your couch, we've already rounded up some of best whiskies on the market.

But if you're looking to add a twist to your Burns Night, it might be time to raise a glass somewhere different this year.

We have rounded up some of the best whisky experiences that you can book across the UK so you can celebrate the life and legacy of the Scottish poet right.

A glass of whisky Credit: Canva

Best Whisky experiences across the UK

Whisky Tasting for Two at The Whisky Lounge

This whisky experience for two includes an insight into the history of the spirit and an experience gift pack, personalised voucher and message card.

Of course, no whisky experience would be complete without some samples and this tasting gives you six varieties to try.

Choose from seven different locations including Chester, York, Leeds and more.

Book now for £49 via the Buyagift website.

The Scotch Whisky Experience

Enjoy the sights of Edinburgh's Old Town, before taking in the delights of the Scotch Whisky Experience.

Whether you know your way around a dram or you don't a drop about whisky, this experience includes access to the world's largest collection of Scotch Whiskies so there's something for everyone.

Learn about the spirit's history and its global success today on one of their tours which are 30 years in the making.

Book a visit via Tripadvisor.

Single Malt Distillery Tour with Lunch for Two at Kingsbarns Distillery

Treat yourself to a tipple or two in St Andrews at the Kingsbarns distillery.

Enjoy a fascinating and tipsy tour around the distillery, followed by a tasty lunch with tea or coffee and even a discount at the on-site shop so you can take home a souvenir.

The whisky experience for two is the ideal way to toast our national poet and could be yours for £42 via the Buyagift website.

Whisky Tasting

This whisky tasting session will delight experts and will undoubtedly convert sceptics of this spirit.

The tasting class includes whisky varieties from four regions in Scotland as well as an American Bourbon whiskey a Japanese version.

The classes take place in various locations including in Southampton and Winchester.

The two-hour session can be used until 2023 and will cost you £35 per person via the Experience Days website.

Whisky Experience with Sharing Dishes for Two at The Rubens at the Palace

Spoil a friend ( and yourself) with this Whisky experience at The Rubens at the Palace.

Sample three different whiskies while you tuck into a platter of cheese and chocolate truffles in this heavenly experience.

Live it up in luxury at The Rubens which is located just opposite the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace.

Book your visit for just £119 via the Buyagift website.