This year’s Winter Olympics will be taking place in Beijing, making it the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter Games.

This year’s games will be a quieter affair, as only limited spectators will be allowed at the events.

Tickets will not be sold to the general public but “groups of spectators” will be present provided they adhere to the country’s strict coronavirus measures.

This means they will be selected to enter the so-called ‘closed loop’ system which will keep all Games personnel sealed off from Chinese society for the duration of the Games.

When is the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?





The Opening Ceremony of the games is always a highly watched event as performances of dance, music and impressive displays introduce the cultures of the hosting country.

🎉Check out the passion and joy from the #Beijing2022 #Olympic ❄#WinterGames #OpeningCeremony🎉 rehearsal last night at the National Stadium. We are so looking forward to the ✨“simple yet splendid”✨ performances coming soon! 12 days to go! 💪😍 pic.twitter.com/z9d96UYScm — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) January 23, 2022

The Opening Ceremony will take place on February 4 at around 12pm in the UK.

It will take place in Beijing National Stadium, as it did for the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony almost 14 years ago.

When do the Winter Olympics start?





The games kick off right away, with a packed schedule up until the closing ceremony on February 20.

The first preliminary games start before the opening ceremony, with curling beginning on February 2, and curling, ice hockey, and freestyle skiing on February 3.

You can view the full Winter Olympics schedule on the website here.

How long are the Winter Olympics on for and when is the Closing Ceremony?





The Winter Olympics officially span over a course of 16 days (from opening to the closing ceremony). The Closing Ceremony takes place on February 20 and will see the Olympic torch being passed on to the hosts of the 2026 games, the Mayors of the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina-D’Ampezzo.

The Closing Ceremony will also be airing in the UK at 12pm.

How can I watch the Winter Olympics?





The BBC will be showing live coverage of the Winter Olympics throughout the games. They will also be showing highlights, replays and more coverage.

Eurosport will also be showing the Winter Olympics. Eurosport is part of discovery+ which requires a subscription service.

You can find out more and sign up here.

What sports are involved at the Winter Olympics?





The following sports will be a part of the Winter Olympics:

Alpine Skiing

Curling

Luge

Ski Jumping

Biathlon

Figure Skating

Nordic Combined

Snowboard

Bobsleigh

Freestyle Skiing

Short Track Speed Skating

Speed Skating

Cross-Country Skiing

Ice Hockey

Skeleton

You can view the official Winter Olympic Games schedule here.