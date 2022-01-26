One of Jacqueline Wilson's most popular books has been turned into new Sky drama series.

The author's best-selling children's book Little Darlings has been adapted into a live-action, comedy drama mini series for Sky Kids.

The new TV series will star chart-topping artists Lemar and Jamelia, featuring original music from Lemar.

Described as a modern day fairytale, the story follows the comical and emotional fallout when two very different families are thrown together.

Some of the cast for Sky Kids' Little Darlings adaptation. Photo via Sky Kids PR.

The four-part mini-series follows the life of 11-year-old Destiny who longs to meet her dad before it is revealed her father is a famous rock star known as Danny Kilman.

Home for Kate and Destiny is a flat in Birmingham – light years away from the luxurious Kilman mansion – but Destiny is delighted when her mum agrees it’s time to meet her dad, who doesn't even know she exists.

Sky Kids said: "Everything changes when the two families meet in the middle of the night: sparks fly between Kate and Danny and Destiny finds a soul mate in her new sister, Sunset. Through their instant connection and mutual passion for music, the two sisters see each other in a way no one else can, bringing out each other’s hidden talent to shine for all the world to see."

Little Darlings cast

Lemar plays rocker Danny Kilman while Jamelia plays the character of Kate.

Janae Vito plays Destiny and Diaana Babnicova plays Sunset. They are supported by Kayla Mai Alvares as Sunset’s sassy younger sister, Sweetie, and Cameron Douglas as Ace, her tiger-obsessed brother.

The series also stars Rufus Jones as Danny’s agent, with series writer Nathan Bryon playing Kate’s hairdressing business partner.

Lemar said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Little Darlings. Sky Kids and the team at Kindle have been amazing and getting to work alongside great crew, cast members, and friends has been a real breath of fresh air. I love what this show represents… something positive with a bit of humour for the whole family!”

Little Darlings release date

The Sky Kids adaptation of Dame Jacqueline Wilson's Little Darlings is coming to Sky Kids and streaming service NOW from February 11, 2022.

Little Darlings will also on-demand for customers across the UK.

Lucy Murphy, director of kids content for Sky UK and Ireland, said: “Dame Jacqueline Wilson is one of the UK’s most beloved children’s authors, so we’re thrilled to be bringing Little Darlings to life on our screens supported by the exceptional musical talents of Lemar and Jamelia and this diverse cast of talented young actors – this tale of family bonds, celebrity and sisterhood really has something for everyone.”

Melanie Stokes, head of Kindle entertainment and executive producer and co-executive producer, Emma Stuart, added: “Little Darlings offers Jacqueline Wilson fans a fresh take on a much loved book, from writers Nathan Bryon and Jonny Wright."

She said: "This, combined with the star quality and sheer talent of Lemar and Jamelia, creates a warm, wish-fulfilling universe that is firmly rooted in contemporary Britain.”