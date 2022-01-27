Star of ITV quiz show The Chase has apologised to viwers after storming off the show following a defeat in an episode this week.

Mark Labbett, known as ‘The Beast’, walked of Wednesday’s show after falling to defeat in the Final Chase.

The four contestants managed to take home £21,000 in prize money with seconds left on the clock.

The chaser was seen punching the set at the end of the show.

After congratulating the lucky contestants, host Bradley Walsh asked The Beast for his thoughts.

Mark congratulated the winners before declaring “I’m off” as he punched part of the set.

Bradley Walsh was left to apologise to viewers following the outburst.

He said: “I apologise to any kids watching, that is not how you should take defeat.”

The Beast issues apology to ITV The Chase Viewers

Mr Labbett has since taken to social media to apologise for his outburst explaining how his mental health was “shot”.

Posting on Twitter head said: “Apologies to those of you disappointed with my behaviour tonight.

“My mental health was shot before that game, it was storm off or break down in tears.”

He added: “A remorseless diet of quality opponents didn’t help.”

Apologies to those of you disappointed with my behaviour tonight. My mental health was shot before that game, it was storm off or break down in tears. A remorseless diet of quality opponents didn’t help #thechase — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) January 26, 2022

Mark was inundated with support from fans of the show after his apology.

One viewer wrote: “You should never have to apologise for the crime of “being human”. I’d have been nowhere on those questions.”

Another added: “Tbh you were kind and courteous to the team and their success then reacted angrily with yourself and that’s fine. It’s when the chaser is rude or short with the team that annoys me but you didn’t do that.”

“No need to apologise Mark, you played well and did your very best answering what was some nasty questions on #thechase. Nice that you congratulated the players and showed great sportsmanship,” added a third.