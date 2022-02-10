Wordle has taken the world by storm, and if you’ve not given in to playing the daily game, we can guarantee you’ve seen the elusive squares all over social media.
The aim of the game is to find a 5 letter word in only six attempts.
If you’ve got so far today as to have the last two letters correct, you might be thinking, what words end in SE?!
Wordle has a knack for making you forget almost every word in the English language, but we’re here to help!
Here is a list of some of the most common words in the English language ending in SE, according to the online thesaurus and word tool, Word Hippo.
5 letter words ending in SE
Starting with A:
abase abuse
alose amuse
anise arise
arose avise
Starting with B:
basse Bense
biose birse
blase Boise
boose bouse
bowse brise
brose bulse
burse
Starting with C:
caese
carse cause
cease cense
cesse
chase chose
chuse close
copse corse
crase crise
cruse curse
Starting with D:
dense
desse diose
dorse douse
dowse druse
dulse
Starting with E:
Erase erose
Starting with F:
False frise
farse fease
feese fesse
fosse fouse
Starting with G:
geese gesse
goose gorse
gosse
grese grise
guise guyse
gypse gause
Starting with H:
halse
hanse harse
hause hawse
herse Hesse
hoise hoose
horse house
Starting with J:
Jesse
Starting with L:
lapse lease
leese lefse
lense lesse
loose louse
lowse lyase
Starting with M:
maise manse
marse masse
mease meese
mense merse
meuse moose
morse mouse
mulse murse
musse
Starting with N:
neese
nisse noise
noose Norse
nouse nurse
Starting with O:
obese
Starting with P:
paise
parse passe
pause pease
peise perse
peyse phase
phese poise
posse poyse
prase prese
prise prose
pryse pulse
purse
Starting with R:
raise
rasse reuse
rinse RNase
roose rouse
russe
Starting with S:
salse
sasse scuse
sease seise
sense sluse
sonse souse
sowse spose
Starting with T:
tarse tasse
tawse tease
temse tense
terse these
those toise
torse touse
towse
Starting with U:
ukase
unuse urase
Starting with V:
valse Vasse
verse
Startign with W:
Weise worse
whose woose
Starting with Y:
Youse
Starting with Z:
zorse
