As days begin to last a little longer and winter approaches its end, attention has turned to when the clocks will go forward giving us even more daylight.

Every year the clocks are moved back in autumn and forward again in spring and yet many of us still get caught out by an hour.

The clocks going forward in will mark the start of the British summer.

Here is everything you need to know about the UK clock changes in 2022.

When do the clocks go forward in 2022?





The clocks always go forward at 1.00am on the final Sunday of March which this year falls on Sunday 27 March.

The reason for the time is to cause limited disruption to schools and business.

Unfortunately, it means your weekend will be cut short by one hour, but in return we will see more daylight in the evening.

When do the clocks go back in 2022?





In autumn the clocks will go back again at 2.00am on the final Sunday of October, which this year falls on Sunday 30 October.

It means an extra hour in bed for your Sunday lie-in and will give an extra hour of daylight as the dark night roll in.

Why do we change the clocks?





The principal reason we change the clocks is to get the most out of the daylight.

The first clock change was introduced by the German government in 1916 during the first world war as a means of saving energy - the longer the daylight hours lasted, the less electricity required.

Many European governments followed suit, including Britain, and so was born BST, with the current system in place since 1971.