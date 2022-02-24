As Russia leads an invasion into Ukraine, we've broken down all the sanctions placed on the nation.

UK, US, and the EU have all placed sanctions on Russia which are measures imposed on a state, group, or individual as punishment for certain actions.

There are three types of sanctions that can be placed on a nation these are:

Economic- restricting exports, refusing trade and investment bans to target companies from a state.

Diplomatic- political measures that aim to show displeasure or disapproval of certain actions.

Military- military interventions, from airstrikes, full-scale attacks to arms embargoes.

I thanked our financial services sector today for the efforts they are making to ensure sanctions implemented against Russia are robust and effective.



Should things escalate further, tougher sanctions are ready to punish President Putin for his destructive course of action. pic.twitter.com/CjwfZhj4BO — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 23, 2022

With a number of nations placing sanctions on Russia, we've broken down what the UK, US and the EU have placed on the nation.

UK Sanctions on Russia

The UK announced they would be placing sanctions on Russia earlier this week.

With Boris Johnson placing sanctions on five banks which have all had their assets frozen.

Plus three Russian billionaires have also had their assets frozen and were each hit with a UK travel ban.

US Sanctions on Russia

US President Joe Biden also placed a number of sanctions on Russia after condemning the state's attack on Ukraine.

Currently, the US's sanctions target Russia's sovereign debt with two large Russian financial institutions cut off meaning they can no longer raise money from the West.

President Biden also shared that the state cannot trade in US markets.

EU Sanctions on Russia

European Union leaders have said they will also impose sanctions on Russia.

These include the freezing of assets and halting Russia's its bank's access to European financial markets and targeting "Kremlin interests".