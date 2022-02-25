In 2022 we've bid farewell to many famous faces and beloved stars.

From musical legends Meat Loaf and Ronnie Spector to comedy icon Barry Cryer.

We've taken the opportunity to honour those famous names we've lost this year.

Joan Copeland

The Broadway actress died on January 4 aged 99 in her home in New York City.

Copeland was a famed soap opera star and sister of playwriter Arthur Miller, of which Joan acted in many of his plays.

Plus, she was also briefly sister-in-law to Marilyn Monroe when the star married Arthur.

Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier. (PA)

The legendary actor, Sidney Poitier passed away aged 94 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer’s dementia, and prostate cancer.

Poitier was the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar and is most known for his roles in The Defiant Ones, In the Heat of the Night, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and Lilies of the Field.

Bob Saget

Bob Saget. (PA)

The stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget shocked the world when he died suddenly aged just 65.

Saget died on January 9 due to a head injury, and he was most known for his role in Full House.

Gary Waldhorn

Gary Waldhorn. (PA)

The Vicar of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn died aged 78 on January 11.

He was best known for playing councillor David Horton in every episode of the comedy sitcom which debuted in 1994, famously locking horns with the vicar played by Dawn French.

Ronnie Spector

Ronnie Spector. (PA)

The lead singer of iconic girl group Ronettes died following a short battle with cancer on January 12, aged 78.

Spector's family shared that she "lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face."

The Ronettes were known for it songs 'Baby I Love You' and 'Walking in the Rain'.

André Leon Talley

André Leon Talley. (PA)

The American fashion journalist, stylist, creative director, and editor-at-large of Vogue magazine, Andre Leon Talley passed away on January 18 aged 73.

The fashion icon was also the first African-American male creative director at Vogue and was known for his eye-catching style.

He was considered a trailblazer in the fashion world, using his time as creative director to bring more inclusivity on the runway, especially for Black models.

Gaspard Ulliel

Gaspard Ulliel. (PA)

French movie star Gaspard Ulliel died suddenly following a ski accident aged just 37 on January 19.

The actor was most known for his role in Hannibal Rising and Saint Laurent.

He will appear posthumously in Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series.

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf. (PA)

The iconic singer and actor, Meat Loaf passed away aged 74 on January 20.

The Bat Out Of Hell singer was a legend in the musical world, selling more than 65 million albums worldwide and winning multi Grammys, including Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for the song I'd Do Anything For Love.

In the statement from his family, they said: "From his heart to your souls … don’t ever stop rocking!"

Louie Anderson

Louie Anderson. (PA)

The actor and comedian died aged 68 following a battle with cancer on January 21.

He was most known for his role in Zach Galifianakis' comedy series Baskets as Mom Baskets.

Anderson won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and for his role as "Christine" in 2016.

Thierry Mugler

Thierry Mugler. (PA)

Fashion designer Thierry Mugler passed away on January 23 at the age of 73.

The iconic designer came to fame in 1980s and quickly became internationally love with his first haute couture collection in 1992.

He retired in the 2000s but returned in 2019 to design a dress for Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.

Barry Cryer

Barry Cryer. (PA)

Comedy legend Barry Cryer died aged 86 on January 27 and was known for working with some of the greatest British comedians.

This included Sir Bruce Forsyth, The Two Ronnies, Morecambe and Wise, as well as many more.

In a statement from Cryer's family, they said "He had a gift for friendship and a genius for putting people at their ease. Oh yes, and he made many people laugh. A lot."

Leonard Fenton

Leonard Fenton. (PA)

Leonard Fenton, the Eastenders actor died peacefully aged 95 on January 29.

The actor was most known for his role as friend of Dot Cotten, Dr Legg, in the iconic soap opera.

In a statement from Fenton's family they said: "He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end - a privilege denied to so many during these tough times."

Betty Davis

Funk singer Betty Davis died aged 77 on February 9 in her home in Pennsylvania.

The singer was most known for her hit songs ' Anti-Love Song' and was also briefly married to musician Miles Davis.

Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman. (PA

Director and producer Ivan Reitman passed away on February 12 aged 75 peacefully in his sleep.

The filmmaker was most known as the director of loved movies Ghostbusters, Twins, Stripes, and much more.

In a statement from Reitmans family, they said: "We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

Jamal Edwards

Jamal Edwards. (PA)

Music entrepreneur and SBTV founder Jamal Edwards died aged just 31 on February 20.

Edwards helped launched the careers of many music icons, including Ed Sheeran, Dave, Jessie J, and many more.

Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards and Loose Woman star shared a message with social media saying: "Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Mark Lanegan

Mark Lanegan. (PA)

Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees frontman and Queens of the Stone Age member died aged 57 on February 22.

Last year, he was in hospital for months after contracting Covid, and was put into a medically-induced coma, however, no cause of death was given.

In a statement from his social media it said: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author, and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley [Brien]."