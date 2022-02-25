The Six Nations for 2022 is now well underway, with France currently topping the table as the only side managing to win their opening two fixtures.
Meanwhile, England are in second on six points, with Ireland only in third place due to a lesser points difference.
Scotland occupies the fourth spot, with Wales in fifth and finally Italy in dead last.
France will look to strengthen their grip on the top spot when they travel to Scotland on Saturday (February 26), whilst both Wales and England will be aiming to get a second win in a row after they both lost on the opening day of the competition.
Ireland is expected to defeat Italy on Sunday (February 27) who has not won a game in the Six Nations since 2015.
Six Nations odds for February 26-27
All odds for the matches are from Oddschecker and are correct at time of writing.
Scotland vs France
Scotland win: 45/17
France win: 3/7
Draw: 27/1
England vs Wales
England win: 1/5
Wales win: 6/1
Draw: 39/1
Ireland vs Italy
Ireland win: 1/100
Italy win: 80/1
Draw: 150/1
The odds for who will win the competition outright are as follows:
- France: 13/19
- England: 11/2
- Ireland: 18/5
- Scotland: 26/1
- Wales: 59/1
- Italy: 2500/1
