Russian attacks in Ukraine have continued overnight, as Vladimir Putin's forces get closer to the capital city of Kyiv.
The Ministry of Defence in the UK tweeted an update of what they knew this morning (Saturday, February 26) saying that "the bulk" of Russian forces were now 30km from the centre of Kyiv.
They added: “Russia has yet to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine, greatly reducing the effectiveness of the Russian Air Force.
“Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to put up staunch resistance across the country.
“Russian casualties are likely to be heavy and greater than anticipated or acknowledged by the Kremlin.”
We can confirm the latest developments in Ukraine:
Amongst this Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put out a defiant video on his social media instructing people not to believe “fake news”.
He said: "Good morning everybody. Do not believe fake news. I am here.
“We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our Country. Our weapons are our strength. This is our land. Our country. Our children. We will protect all of them."
Additionally, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said almost 116,000 people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Thursday.
It tweeted: “Latest update is that almost 116,000 have fled to neighbouring countries since 24 Feb – mainly Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania."
