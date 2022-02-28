Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid was visibly emotional as she fought back tears, paying tribute to a child killed in Ukraine.

The ITV host told the story of Polina, a young girl shot dead by “Russian saboteurs” in Kyiv, according to the city’s deputy mayor Volodymyr Bondarenko.

Telling the story, Susanna said she “felt physically sick”.

Appearing alongside fellow host Adil Ray, the GMB presenter said: “She is a little girl from a primary school. Her name is Polina. She was in her final year of primary school. She was in the fourth grade at a primary school in Kyiv.

I am afraid what happened to them is shocking. She and her family were shot dead. She and her parents were shot dead by a Russian sabotage group who opened fire on their family car. That is according to the city's deputy mayor.

"Polina's sister is in intensive care, and her brother is receiving medical treatment at a second hospital.

“I don’t know about you and I’m sure everybody felt the same way, but there was a moment yesterday when I actually felt physically sick."

Next 24 hours “crucial” for Ukraine

Boris Johnson has told President Volodymyr Zelensky he will do “all he could” to ensure further military aid reaches Ukrainian forces, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Ukrainian president again on Sunday, praising the “heroic” resistance of the Ukrainian people in the face of the Russian attack, according to the No 10 readout of the call.

Mr Zelensky said, in turn, that the next 24 hours will be “a crucial period” for his country.

“The Prime Minister lauded the bravery of the Ukrainian people following the Russian invasion and praised the leadership of President Zelensky in the face of such adversity,” a No 10 spokesman said. “The resistance of the Ukrainian people was heroic, the Prime Minister added.

“President Zelensky said he believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from the UK and allies reached Ukraine.

“The leaders agreed to continue to stay in close contact and the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s staunch support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.”