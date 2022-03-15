All eyes will turn to Cheltenham Racecourse this week as the ‘best show on turf’ gets underway at Prestbury Park.

Millions of pounds will change hands on each of the four days of the festival as punters try their luck to beat the bookies.

The festival is considered by many as the pinnacle of the National Hunt racing calendar in the UK as racing fans flock from all four corners with the prize money up for grabs second only to the Grand National.

The meeting will feature several Grade 1 races where the best race horses in the UK and Ireland will battle it out in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Queen Mother Champion Chase and more.

2022’s instalment of the festival and the famous ‘Cheltenham roar’ is just days away.

When is Cheltenham Festival?





This year’s instalment of the ‘greatest show on turf’ will get underway on Tuesday, 15 March and will run for four days until Gold Cup day on Friday, 18 March.

The festival is split into four days:

Cheltenham Festival Day 1: Champions Day

The opening day of the Cheltenham Festival is called Champions Day. (PA)

The opening day of the festival is called Champions Day after the Champion Hurdle, the main race of the day.

Full list of race meetings:

1:30 pm: The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade I)

2:10 pm: The Arkle Chase (Grade I)

2:50 pm: The Festival Trophy Chase (Grade III)

3:30 pm: The Champion Hurdle (Main Event of Day 1)

4:10 pm: The David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle (Grade I)

4:50 pm: The National Hunt Challenge (Grade II)

The Centenary Novices’ Chase at 5:30 pm (listed race at Sandown Park)

Cheltenham Festival day 2: Ladies Day

The Duchess of Cornwall joined racegoers on Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival. (PA)

With the Queen Mother Champion Chase the main race of the day, it’s no surprise day two of the festival is named Ladies Day.

Most multiday British horse racing events will dedicate the second day to the Queen and ladies in general and with 2022 being the Her Majesty’s 70th year on the throne it has potential to be particularly special.

Full list of race meetings:

1:30 pm: The Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade I)

2:10 pm: The Broadway Novices’ Steeplechase (Grade I)

2:50 pm: The Coral Cup (Grade III Hurdle)

3:30 pm: Queen Mother Champion Chase (Main Event of Day 2)

4:10 pm: The Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Ungraded handicap race)

4:50 pm: The Juvenile Hurdle (Grade III)

5:30 pm: The Champion Bumper (Grade I flat race)

Cheltenham Festival Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday

The Guinness Village is always a popular hang-out at the Cheltenham Festival.(Tim Goode/PA)

The Cheltenham Festival is particularly popular among Irish racing fans and will often fall on the week of St Patrick’s Day, so day three is often the most popular day among Irish fans and punters.

Full list of race meetings:

1:30 pm: The Golden Miller Novices’ Chase (Grade I).

2:10 pm: The Pertemps Final (Grade III hurdle)

2:50 pm: The Ryanair Chase (1st Main Event of Day 3)

3:30 pm: The Stayers’ Hurdle at (2nd Main Event of Day 3)

4:10 pm: The Stable Plate (Grade III steeplechase)

4:50 pm: The Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade II)

5:30 pm: The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge (ungraded)

Cheltenham Festival Day 4 : Gold Cup Day

Minella Indo won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2021. (PA)

The Gold Cup is the biggest event of the entire festival so it’s no surprise the day s named after the race.

Full list of race meetings: