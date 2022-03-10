For mums who love beauty routines that are cruelty-free and inspired by nature, Arran Aromatics has a selection of perfect Mother's Day gift sets.

Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday, March 27 in 2022, is a whole day dedicated to celebrating mothers, grandmothers, and other maternal figures.

From relaxing Spring garden scents to grapefruit or geranium, Arran Aromatics is a great gift for those who love fresh, natural scents and deserve a bit of pampering.

Based on the Isle of Arran, just off the west coast of Scotland, Arran Aromatics has been crafting luxurious bath, body, face, and home fragrance products since 1989.

Photos of Arran Aromatics Sense of Scotland's products. Photos via Arran Aromatics.

The family-run company creates vibrant, evocative scents from its Home Farm factory - an old dairy farm near the historic Brodick Castle.

You might also know the brand as Arran Sense of Scotland.

Mother's Day gift sets

Arran Aromatics' After the Rain collection features a fresh and sensual fragrance - a blend of rose petals, musk, and floral citrus mixed with the soft notes of Arran’s precious woods.

Inspired by the uplifting feeling that comes after the rain, the brand has launched a special Mother’s Day gift set.

The After the Rain Wash Bag contains a 300ml Bath & Shower Gel, 200ml Body Lotion, 40ml Hydrating Hand Cream, and a Travel Sized 15ml Eau De Parfum.

The high-quality durable cotton canvas bag with multiple compartments contains £64 worth of contents for only £60.

Arran Aromatics' luxury wash bag set. Photo via Arran Aromatics.

Perfect to store your bath and body products either at home or while travelling, the bag has plenty of room for additional cosmetics and accessories.

As a special addition to Arran Sense of Scotland’s Mother’s Day offering, any customer who spends £60 or more will receive a free large candle worth £33.

For gifts under £15, fantastic options include the After the Rain Discovery Gift Set for £10, Apothecary Seaweed & Sage Bath & Shower Gel (300ml) for £15 or After the Rain 8cl Candle for £9.

If you're looking for a more personalised present for Mother's Day, you could build your own Mother's Day Gift Box from Arran Aromatics.

For mothers who love hand care, the After the Rain Hand Care Gift Set (£30) is presented in a fully recyclable beautiful Arran gift box.

This indulgent set contains a 300ml hand wash and 300ml hand cream.

The After the Rain Body Care Gift Set is ideal for mums who love to relax in the bath - featuring 300ml Bath and Shower Gel and 200ml Body Lotion.

You can see Arran Sense of Scotland’s full collection via the website here.