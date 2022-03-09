Piers Morgan’s first TV role since he was sacked from ITV’s Good Morning Britain has been unveiled by News UK broadcasting.
Piers Morgan Uncensored will see the controversial broadcaster return to presenting after roles at Good Morning Britain and CNN.
The show “will be a fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews; celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views. This is the first show of its kind broadcast across three separate continents”.
Piers Morgan speaks out on being 'forced to leave a job he loves'
Piers said: “A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion.
“This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression. I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world.”
He added: “I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”
A year ago today, he was forced to leave a job he loved.— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 9, 2022
Now he's back: Piers Morgan Uncensored.@piersmorgan | #piersuncensored pic.twitter.com/yOkv47RIDw
The new, sixty minute daily show will be broadcast in the UK on TalkTV, streamed on FOX Nation in the US and aired in Australia on Sky News Australia.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.