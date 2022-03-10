A Shrewsbury MP has deleted his tweet after it was described as “illiterate, immoral and offensive bile” by a Tory Party colleague.
Daniel Kawczynski MP described the call to allow more Ukrainian refugees in to Britain “illiterate and immoral” in a tweet.
The Tory MP for Shrewsbury said: “British left wing parties demand Britain takes in more Ukrainian refugees. This is illiterate and immoral.
“When war is over Ukrainians will need to return home to rebuild their country.
“We should be supporting Ukrainian refugees in frontline states like Poland and Romania.”
What utterly risible, illiterate immoral and offensive bile. Haven’t you heard what @BorisJohnson has been saying? You do not speak for the Tory Party. I’m not sure you speak for humanity #whitehotfury https://t.co/l6O0Jla0OO— Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) March 10, 2022
Mr Kawczynski’s tweet was described as “offensive bile” by one of his Tory Party colleagues, Simon Hoare.
The MP for North Dorset responded: “What utterly risible, illiterate immoral and offensive bile. Haven’t you heard what Boris Johnson has been saying?
“You do not speak for the Tory Party. I’m not sure you speak for humanity #whitehotfury”
The online dispute came as the Tories, and Home Secretary Priti Patel in particular, come under vast pressure to improve British efforts to help those fleeing war.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was resisting widespread calls, including from Kyiv, to drop visa requirements for Ukrainians, instead insisting security checks were needed to prevent the Russian President sending agents to the UK.
Despite more than 2.1 million people having fled Ukraine according to UN estimates, the latest figures from Downing Street say the UK has granted just 957 visas.
