The Russian invasion of Ukraine has continued without delay this week, with many Ukrainians having been displaced from their homes or having fled from the country already.
Whilst we watch the humanitarian crisis unfold through our screens, many people in the UK are looking for ways to help and support Ukrainians.
There are a number of organisations that are accepting donations to provide support to families in the region, which can be found here.
UNICEF are one of these groups and the charity is now running a campaign to help Ukrainian families and their children.
We are horrified by the reported attack today on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, #Ukraine.— UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 9, 2022
Full statement from @unicefchief.
How are UNICEF helping in Ukraine?
On their website page UNICEF say they are "working round the clock to keep families safe" in Ukraine and are calling for an immediate ceasefire.
They say that the 7.5million strong child population of Ukraine is "at risk" with homes, schools, water supplies and hospitals having been damaged or destroyed.
In a list of official activities, UNICEF is:
- Helping to provide families with access to clean water and healthy food.
- Delivering lifesaving supplies to support families who have been forced to flee and are working closely with local health facilities to ensure they have the vital supplies needed.
- Helping to make sure that child protection services continue.
- Working with partner groups and the UNHCR to assess the refugee situation across neighbouring countries.
- In neighbouring countries they are delivering Blue Dot safe spaces with their partners, which will provide care and support, information to families seeking refuge, psychosocial support, water and sanitation supplies, safe spaces for mothers and children, protection for unaccompanied and separated children and more.
How to donate to UNICEF for Ukraine
UNICEF are encouraging donations of £46, which they say could provide families with an emergency water and hygiene kit.
Donations can be made on the UNICEF website here, or through a phone call on 0300 330 5699.
