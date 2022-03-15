The wait is finally over, and Cheltenham Festival 2022 has arrived.
After a year without crowds, the famous Cheltenham roar will return today as tens of thousands of racing fans flock to one of the biggest events of the year.
But what horses will be turning up for day one of the festival?
These are all the runners and riders for the seven races taking place today, including the Supreme, the Arkle and the Champion Hurdle.
13.30 - Sky Bet Supreme
- Bring on the Night – J. Bryan Cooper – 22/1
- Constitution Hill – J. Nico De Boinville – 9/4
- Dysart Dynamo – J. Paul Townend – 9/4
- Jonbon – J. Aidan Coleman – 9/2
- JPR One – J. Brendan Powell – 125/1
- Kilcruit – J. Patrick Mullins – 15/2
- Mighty Potter – J. Jack Kennedy – 13/2
- Shallwehaveonemore – J. Joshua Moore – 40/1
- Silent Revolution – J. Harry Cobden – 80/1
14.10 – Sporting Life Arkle
- Blue Lord – J. Paul Townend – 9/2
- Brave Seasca – J. Charlie Deutsch – 33/1
- Coeur Sublime – J. Rachael Blackmore – 12/1
- Edwardstone – J. Tom Cannon – 11/4
- Gabynako – J. Keith Donahue – 16/1
- Haut En Couleurs – J. Bryan Cooper – 7/1
- Red Rookie – J. Thomas Bellamy – 80/1
- Saint Sam – J. Sean O’Keeffe – 17/2
- War Lord – J. Brendan Powell – 33/1
- Magic Daze – J. Daragh O’Keeffe – 12/1
- Riviere D’etel – J. Jack Kennedy – 4/1
14.50 – Ultima Handicap Chase
- Frodon – J. Bryony Frost – 11/1
- Lostintranslation - J. Brendan Powell - 20/1
- Does He Know - J. David Bass - 11/1
- Ben Dundee - J. Danny Mullins - 16/1
- Noble Yeats - J. Sam Waley-Cohen - 16/1
- Floueur - J. Jordan Gainford - 13/2
- Foxy Jacks - J. Jonathan Moore - 33/1
- Doxtor Duffy - J. Liam Quinlan - 33/1
- Tea Clipper - J. Stan Sheppard - 12/1
- Death Duty - J. Jack Kennedy - 11/1
- Fantastikas - J. Sam Twiston-Davies - 12/1
- Vintage Clouds - J. Sean Quinlan - 22/1
- Rapper - J. Tom O'Brien - 40/1
- Discordantly - J. Robbie Power - 22/1
- Grumpy Charley - J. Bryan Carver - 14/1
- Kiltealy Briggs - J. Adrian Heskin - 22/1
- Full Back - J. Joshua Moore - 14/1
- Corach Rambler - J. Derek Fox - 10/1
- Run to Milan - J. Alan Johns - 80/1
- Our Power - J. Charlie Deutsch - 12/1
- One More Fleurie - J. Charlie Todd - 100/1
- Belargus - J. Niall Houlihan - 66/1
- Oscar Elite - J. Harry Cobden - 18/1
- Gericault Roque - J. Tom Scudamore - 11/1
Non Runners:
- Pontresina
15.30 - Champion Hurdle
- Adagio - J. Tom Scudamore - 20/1
- Appreciate It - J. Paul Townend - 4/1
- Glory and Fortune - J. Stan Sheppard - 125/1
- Not So Sleepy - J. Jonathan Burke - 100/1
- Saint Roi - J. Mark Walsh - 40/1
- Teahupoo - J. Robbie Power - 9/1
- Tommy's Oscar - J. Danny McMenamin - 28/1
- Zanahiyr - J. Jack Kennedy - 22/1
- Epatante - J. Aidan Coleman - 16/1
- Honeysuckle - J. Rachael Blackmore - 8/11
16.10 - Mares Hurdle
- Burning Victory - J. Sean O'Keeffe - 9/1
- Echoes in Rain - J. Patrick Mullins - 17/2
- Heaven Help Us - J. Danny Mullins - 12/1
- Indefatigable - J. Rex Dingle - 22/1
- Marie's Rock - J. Nico de Boinville - 11/1
- Martello Sky - J. Bryony Frost - 14/1
- Mrs Milner - J. Bryan Cooper - 11/1
- Nada To Prada - J Richard Patrick - 150/1
- Queens Brook - J. Jack Kennedy - 7/2
- Stormy Ireland - J. Paul Townend - 9/2
- Tellmesomethinggirl - J. Rachael Blackmore - 7/2
- Western Victory - J. Thomas Bellamy - 66/1
16.50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
- Petit Tonnerre - J. Jonjo O'Neill Jr. - 25/1
- The Tide Turns - J. Jack Kennedy - 13/2
- Brazil - J. Mark Walsh - 15/2
- Doctor Churchill - J. Jordan Gainford - 66/1
- Ebasari - J. Davy Russell - 11/1
- Britzka - J. Robbie Power - 18/1
- Bell Ex One - J. Harry Cobden - 25/1
- Gaelic Warrior - J. Paul Townend - 9/4
- White Pepper - J. Luke Dempsey - 66/1
- HMS Seahorse - J. Bryan Cooper - 17/2
- Prairie Dancer - J. J.J. Slevin - 18/1
- Feigh - J. Danny Mullins - 66/1
- Iberique Du Seuil - J. Denis O'Regan - 40/1
- Saint Segal - J. Chester Williams - 14/1
- Champion Green - J. Rachael Blackmore - 11/1
- Sea Sessions - J. Jonathan Burke - 33/1
- Milldam - J. Gavin Sheehan - 50/1
- Doctor Brown Bear - J. Daragh O'Keeffe - 20/1
- Too Friendly - J. Harry Skelton - 20/1
- Forever William - J. Tom Cannon - 28/1
- Swinging London - J. Aidan Coleman - 66/1
- Skycutter - J. Thomas Dowson - 50/1
Non-runners:
- Dr T J Eckleburg
- Tanganyika
17.30 - Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase
- 1. Beatthebullet - J. James King - 100/1
- 2. Braeside - J. Robert James - 12/1
- 4. Pats Fancy - J. Barry O'Neill - 8/1
- 5. Run Wild Fred - J. James Codd - 7/4
- 6. Stattler - J. Patrick Mullins - 5/2
- 7. Vanillier - J. Derek O'Connor - 3/1
Non-runners:
- Ontheropes
