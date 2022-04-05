It seems like just yesterday the ‘new’ internet craze Wordle took over our social media feeds.

Gradually our timelines were filled with more and more people sharing the illusive squares, comparing streaks and complaining about American spellings.

It’s hard to believe it has now been six months since creator Josh Wardle went public with the game that soon became a worldwide success, now having been purchased by the New York Times.

As success for the game has risen, so have the number of spins off that have been created in a similar format. New versions question users on geography, music and even languages.

If the once a day nature of Wordle has you yearning for more, why not try these alternatives to the popular game.

Wordle Alternatives

Worldle

If you think you know your geography, this game will have you questioning your skills.

Worldle is played similarly to the classic Wordle with its one answer a day structure. Users must work out what the country of the day is in six guesses.

Users are presented with an outline of the country as their only clue.

After each incorrect try, you’ll be given the distance your guess is from the actual country and its proximity.

Play it here.

Dordle

Dordle is similar to Wordle but twice as hard, with this version you have to guess two five-letter words at once, still in six attempts and using the same letters for each.

Play it here.

Quordle

Quordle is another you may have seen across social media. Like Dordle, but harder. Quordle, as you may have guessed, has you guess four five letter words at the same time.

To make it a bit easier, you’re given nine guesses instead of six.

Play it here.

Hello Wordl

Hello Wordl lets your choose how many letters are in the word you’re guessing, from four to 11, but you still only get six attempts.

Play here.

Heardle

One for the music buffs. Instead of guessing a word, you have to guess a song based on the intro. You can get up to six snippets of music, with each extra snipped revealed you forfeit one of your six guesses.

Play Heardle here.

Lewdle

Lewdle is much the same as Wordle, however, the answers are always rude words.

Play it here.

Absurdle

Absurdle is just as the name suggests.

Absurdle does not want you to find the answer.

In fact, it hasn’t even decided on the final five-letter word until you start playing. It sounds complicated, but it’s not, and you get unlimited guesses, so the challenge is to find the hidden word in as few attempts as possible.,

Play Absurdle here.

Foclach

Foclach is an Irish Gaelic version of the Wordle, played in the same format, but different language.

Play here.

Facle

Similarly to Foclach, Facle is a Scottish Gaelic version of Wordle. Again, it is played in the same format however answers are in Gaelic.

Play Facle here.

Nerdle

For the number oriented people among us, Nerdle is the one for you. In Nerdle, you must guess calculations.

The rules are:

Each guess is a calculation.

You can use 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 + - * / or =.

It must contain one “=”.

It must only have a number to the right of the “=”, not another calculation.

The standard order of operations applies, so calculate * and / before + and - eg. 3+2*5=13 not 25!

If the answer we're looking for is 10+20=30, then we will accept 20+10=30 too (unless you turn off 'commutative answers' in settings).

Play Nerdle here.