It seems like just yesterday the ‘new’ internet craze Wordle took over our social media feeds.

Gradually our timelines were filled with more and more people sharing the illusive squares, comparing streaks and complaining about American spellings.

It’s hard to believe it has now been six months since creator Josh Wardle went public with the game that soon became a worldwide success, now having been purchased by the New York Times.

As success for the game has risen, so have the number of spins off that have been created in a similar format. New versions question users on geography, music and even languages.

One of the most popular remakes of the game involves swapping letters for numbers in the hunt for a daily equation. This game is called Nerdle.

The creator, Richard Mann, says it’s the “Wordle equivalent for maths fans”.

How to play Nerdle, Wordle number game

The rules for Nerdle are as follows:

Each guess is a calculation.

You can use 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 + - * / or =.

It must contain one “=”.

It must only have a number to the right of the “=”, not another calculation.

Standard order of operations applies, so calculate * and / before + and - eg. 3+2*5=13 not 25!

If the answer we're looking for is 10+20=30, then we will accept 20+10=30 too (unless you turn off 'commutative answers' in settings).

Similar to Wordle when you make guesses the tiles will change colour to indicate if you’re right, wrong or in the wrong place.

Green tiles mean the number is correct and in the right place. Purple means it is in the solution but in the wrong place. If a tile turns black, it means it’s not in the word.

You watch the ‘How to play’ video here.

Why Nerdle?





Writing in a LinkedIn post, Mann wrote how he and his daughter came up with the game.

He wrote: “As if nerding out on the maths in the game itself wasn't enough to keep me out of mischief, watching our little game being played in 53 countries by day 5 and up to 800 users an hour has been absolutely fascinating.

“Nerdle came about because I thought there must be a way to make a maths game that was as fun as Wordle is with letters.”

Give Nerdle a go here.