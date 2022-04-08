Boris Johnson will hold a joint press conference with the German Chancellor on Friday as the leaders outline their next steps against Russia amid the war in Ukraine.
The Prime Minister will address teh nation at 3.15pm.
Speaking ahead of a meeting today the Prime Minister said: "Looking forward to welcoming Chancellor Scholz to the UK today. I welcome his principled determination to end dependence on Russian energy.
"How we respond to Russia’s invasion will define the international order for years to come. We cannot let Putin’s crimes go unpunished."
Britain sanctions Vladimir Putin’s daughters over Ukraine invasion
It comes after Vladimir Putin’s daughters have been sanctioned by the UK under measures to target the “lavish lifestyles” of the Russian president’s inner circle over the invasion of Ukraine.
The Foreign Office announced travel bans and asset freezes against Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova on Friday.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov’s daughter, Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova, also faces the same action.
NEW SANCTIONS announced targeting the lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle:— Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) April 8, 2022
❌ Putin’s daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova
❌ Lavrov’s daughter Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Our unprecedented package of sanctions is hitting the elite and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale Russia hasn’t seen since the fall of the Soviet Union.
“But we need to do more. Through the G7, we are ending the use of Russian energy and hitting Putin’s ability to fund his illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.
“Together, we are tightening the ratchet on Russia’s war machine, cutting off Putin’s sources of cash.”
