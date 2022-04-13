Burger King has brought back one of its most popular items to UK menus ahead of Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
The fast-food giant, famous for it’s iconic Whopper Burger is also well-known for its delicious sides.
So, due to popular demand, Burger King is bringing back a fan favourite in Halloumi Fries as of this week (April 12).
Available as a 6-piece or 9-piece side, the cheesy fries boast mouth-wateringly tender halloumi strips and come served with a signature Sweet Chilli sauce dip.
Halloumi Fries first launched in June 2021 and are making their way back onto the menu after being removed at the end of last year. They will be available at £3.79 for six pieces, and £4.69 for nine pieces.
Burger King fans will not be able to get Halloumi Fries delivered
However, fans of the squeaky fries will have to get in quick as the product will only be available in Burger King restaurants nationwide for a limited time only.
But there’s a catch. Halloumi Fries will be available in restaurants nationwide only, subject to availability, and will not be available via the Burger King or delivery partner apps for delivery or in-store collection.
So if you want to get your hands on the cheesy fries, you’ll have to ditch delivery apps and head out to your nearest Burger King restaurant.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here