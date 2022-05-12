Social media users have been urged to exercise caution when using the popular NewProfilePic app over fears it could be linked to data theft.

The app as dominated social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the past week and is currently the most popular free app on Apple’s App Store.

The profile picture generator allows users to converts profile pictures into cartoon artwork with users sharing the results with their friends and followers online.

However, the seemingly harmless app has now been linked to data harvesting with the potential to steal your personal information, one expert has warned.

New profile pic app Russia

NewProfilePic Picture Editor is developed by Informe Laboratories, Inc, based in Moscow near Russia’s Ministry of Defence which has led to fears it could be linked to Russia amid their ongoing invasion Ukraine.

Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor, ESET Internet Security told MailOnline: "This app is likely a way of capturing people's faces in high resolution and I would question any app wanting this amount of data, especially one which is largely unheard of and based in another country."

Social media users have also shared warnings with one urging users to delete the app immediately.

They said: "If you have it on your phone, delete it, if you gave it full permissions change your passwords warn your bank, there has been a huge uptick of bank accounts being drained and people being shut out of their accounts."

“Be careful everyone, it’s not safe,” warned another.