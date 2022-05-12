Social media users have been urged to exercise caution when using the popular NewProfilePic app over fears it could be linked to data theft.
The app as dominated social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in the past week and is currently the most popular free app on Apple’s App Store.
The profile picture generator allows users to converts profile pictures into cartoon artwork with users sharing the results with their friends and followers online.
However, the seemingly harmless app has now been linked to data harvesting with the potential to steal your personal information, one expert has warned.
New profile pic app Russia
NewProfilePic Picture Editor is developed by Informe Laboratories, Inc, based in Moscow near Russia’s Ministry of Defence which has led to fears it could be linked to Russia amid their ongoing invasion Ukraine.
Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor, ESET Internet Security told MailOnline: "This app is likely a way of capturing people's faces in high resolution and I would question any app wanting this amount of data, especially one which is largely unheard of and based in another country."
Social media users have also shared warnings with one urging users to delete the app immediately.
They said: "If you have it on your phone, delete it, if you gave it full permissions change your passwords warn your bank, there has been a huge uptick of bank accounts being drained and people being shut out of their accounts."
“Be careful everyone, it’s not safe,” warned another.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here