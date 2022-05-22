Dreaming of soaking up the sun on a summer holiday but don't want to blow the budget? Discover Cars is here to help.
Exploring 11 top European cities and summer tourist hotspots, DiscoverCars.com has crunched the numbers on a getaway to the top destinations during the same week of August.
Whether you're looking to see Europe on a budget or you simply can't wait until the schools break up, we've got your back.
Comparing the data for a bargain break between August 15-22 2022, their team looked at a variety of factors.
What happens if you miss your flight due to airport delays?
They looked at the average flight cost from London Heathrow, the average car rental cost for one week as well as the average cost from the top 15 hotels on Expedia.
What's a holiday without ticking off the tourist attractions? So Discover Cars also uncovered the cost of the most popular attraction the location offers from Tripadvisor.
They did this by recording the price of a ticket for adult admission or standard ticket.
Dining out is also a popular holiday pastime but it shouldn't break the bank.
To help you out Discover Cars calculated the number of affordable restaurants by the 'cheap eats' filter option on Tripadvisor.
Aleksandrs Buraks at DiscoverCars.com said: "With many countries dropping travel restrictions, we’re sure this will inspire many individuals to plan their next big holiday."
Mr Buraks continued: “We wanted to therefore do the hard work for you and rank the best budget summer getaway destinations. This is so you can book your next vacation, knowing that you're getting a great deal while visiting the many wonders the location has on offer.
“We wanted to not only show you some exciting locations to visit for your next summer vacation, but also show you that travelling doesn’t have to cost a small fortune and can be done on any budget!"
Best budget-friendly European destinations for summer 2022
1. Prague, Czech Republic
Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, tops the list of budget-friendly summer destinations.
It placed first with an impressive 53 out of 70 points.
The Czech city is full of attractions to explore such as Charles Bridge, Letná Park, and Rudolfinum Gallery.
According to Discover Cars, the average cost of a flight from Heathrow is £153.
Meanwhile, the cost of accommodation for a week is £1,173 and there are 1,201 affordable restaurants to dine at and 442 budget hotels to choose from.
2. Rome, Italy
Scoring a staggering 50 out of 70 points, Italy's capital city comes in second place.
Rome, situated in the region of Lazio is described by DiscoverCars as having "a never-ending range of archaeological treasures".
Take in breathtaking sights like Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, and the Colosseum with new wonders to see around every corner.
The city’s most popular attraction is the Pantheon and its closest airport is Rome Ciampino (CIA).
It also has 2,951 affordable restaurants, 797 budget hotels, and 5,920 attractions.
3. Istanbul, Turkey
Following close behind in third place is the major Turkish city, Istanbul.
Located on the Bosphorus Strait, it scored 46 out of 70 points and it's not hard to see why.
Istanbul boasts an average cost of accommodation of £1,363, and the average cost of renting a car is £219.
The city’s most popular attraction is the Dolmabahce Palace and the average cost to visit is £6.43.
4. Ljubljana, Slovenia
If you have never been to Ljubljana, here's your sign to add it to your to-do list.
Slovenia's largest and capital city scored a very respectable 38 out of 70 points.
You won't be short on things to do, start by visiting popular attractions like the Prešeren Square and the National Museum of Slovenia.
The city’s closest airport is Ljubljana Airport (LJU) and its most popular attraction is the Ljubljana Old Town.
Ljubljana also has 147 affordable restaurants, 31 budget hotels, and 679 attractions, according to Discover Cars.
5. Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Rounding up the list in fifth place is the stunning city of Plovdiv in Bulgaria.
The country's second-largest city which is located in the south and scored 37 out of 70 points.
Some of the best things to do here include visiting the Plovdiv Roman Stadium and the Regional Ethnographic Museum.
The most popular attraction in this city is the Plovdiv Old Town, which costs nothing to visit.
Discover Cars says that the average cost of a flight is £188 and the average cost of accommodation for a week is £364.
See the full breakdown of cheap European summer destinations via the Discovercars.com website.
