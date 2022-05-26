The daughter of Eva Mireles, a teacher killed in the Texas school mass shooting has broken her silence ina heartbreaking tribute to her ”sweet mommy”.

Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of children killed when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting,

He killed at least 19 children and their two teachers at the school in Uvalde.

Eva Mireles was one of the two teachers killed at Robb Elementary school in the south-western Texas on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself inside a single classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way” before law enforcement officers eventually broke into the classroom and killed the gunman.

Daughter of teacher killed in Texas school shooting pays tribute

In a devastating tribute to her mum, Ms Adalynn paid tribute to her “hero” describing her as “the half that makes me whole”.

In a social media post, she said: “Mom, I have no words to describe how I feel right now, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life.

“I never thought that I would be here writing this type of post for you. Mom, you are a hero.

“I keep telling myself that it isn’t real, I just want to hear your voice, I want to hear you talking to our dogs with that silly voice you make so high that wakes everyone up in the morning, I want to hear you say “Nanis wake up already man” because I keep snoozing my alarm.”

She continued: “I want to be able to get out of work and expect your call at 4:30 every day because that’s the first thing you would do as soon as you got out. I want to see you sitting on the couch you claimed was only yours sitting with our dogs. I want to send you TikToks and say them over and over until dad gets tired of us.

“I want to annoy you and wake you up from naps just so you can check my chicken and make sure I didn’t undercook it.

“I want everything back, I want you to come back to me mom. Thank you for the best times of my life, thank you for being my best friend, thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for.”

In the touching tribute, Eva’s daughter promised to keep her name alive.

She continued: “I don’t know how to do this life without you, but I will take care of dad, I will take care of our dogs and I will forever say your name so you are always remembered, Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary who selflessly jumped in front of her students to save their lives…

“…I want to thank you mom, for being such an inspiration to me. I will forever be proud to be your daughter. My sweet mommy, I will see you again.”

The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston.