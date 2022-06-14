Move over Wordle, the music spin-off Heardle is the daily brainteaser we can't get enough of.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at June 14's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

Dig if you will this heardle. pic.twitter.com/JohoMEnec3 — Craig Monk (@CGMonk) June 7, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Wednesday, June 1: “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette

Thursday, June 2: “Hotel California” by The Eagles

Friday, June 3: “Electric Feel” by MGMT

Saturday, June 4: “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey

Sunday, June 5: “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye

Monday, June 6: “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison

Tuesday, June 7: When Doves Cry” by Prince!

Wednesday, June 8: "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap.

Thursday, June 9: "C.R.E.A.M" by Wu-Tange Clan

Friday, June 10: "The Best of My Love" by The Emotions

Saturday, June 11: "How Deep Is Your Love" by Calvin Harris + Disciples

Sunday, June 12: "Good Riddance" by Green Day

Monday, June 13: "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman

come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle June 14 hints

If June 14's song is proving to be a bit of a head scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

It is listed within the folk/rock genre

The song was released by an American duo in 1970

Its title was taken from a phrase used by a gospel group

It is the second single from the band's fifth and final album of the same name

What is today's Heardle answer: June 14?





If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for June 14 is: "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon & Garfunkel.

Play the game via the Heardle website.