Move over Wordle, if you want to put your music knowledge to the test the spin-off Heardle is the game for you.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at June 16's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro. 

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

  • Wednesday, June 1: “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette
  • Thursday, June 2: “Hotel California” by The Eagles
  • Friday, June 3: “Electric Feel” by MGMT
  • Saturday, June 4: “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey
  • Sunday, June 5: “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye
  • Monday, June 6: “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison
  • Tuesday, June 7: "When Doves Cry” by Prince!
  • Wednesday, June 8: "Sweet Disposition" by The Temper Trap.
  • Thursday, June 9: "C.R.E.A.M" by Wu-Tange Clan
  • Friday, June 10: "The Best of My Love" by The Emotions
  • Saturday, June 11: "How Deep Is Your Love" by Calvin Harris + Disciples
  • Sunday, June 12: "Good Riddance" by Green Day
  • Monday, June 13: "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman
  • Tuesday, June 14: "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon & Garfunkel
  • Wednesday, June 15: "What Makes You Beautiful" by One Direction

Heardle June 16 hints

If June 16's song is proving to be a bit of a head scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

  • It is listed as within the Post-disco/dance-rock genres
  • It was released in 1983
  • The song and the album it's from share the same title
  • It was recorded by an English singer-songwriter
  • It is one of the 300 best-selling UK singles of all time

What is today's Heardle answer: June 16?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Heardle for June 16 is: "Let's Dance" by David Bowie

Play the game via the Heardle website.