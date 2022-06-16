Vets and dog safety experts have shared a list of symptoms dog owners need to be aware of to know when their pet is experiencing heatstroke.
The Met Office is urging Brits to take care this weekend ahead of a “dangerous” 34C heatwave this weekend.
The weather agency has issued the health alert warning to large parts of England with the hottest temperatures ever recorded since records began expected in the days ahead.
Forecasters said there is “high confidence” that the second half of this week will see scorching hot weather with the alert predicting temperatures well into the 30s.
It is expected that this heat health warning will be met between midnight on Friday, June 17 and midnight on Sunday, June 19.
A Met Office statement says: “There is high confidence for temperatures to rise significantly through the second half of this week, becoming widely warm or very warm across England and likely hot, or perhaps even very hot in central and southern areas for a time.
“The highest temperatures are expected on Friday, with daytime maxima likely to reach into the low to mid-30s of Celsius across large parts of central and southern England.”
How to know your dog is safe in hot weather
As Brits were warned over their safety amid the high temperatures dog owners were told to keep an eye on their four-legged friends in extreme conditions.
The RSPCA has told owners not to walk their dogs in temperatures exceeding 19C.
Now pet owners have been told of warning signs to look out for by vet groups, to ensure their dog is safe as mercury soars.
Dog owners have been told to exercise caution and keep their dogs hydrated in the extreme heat and never keep them in hot vehicles during a heatwave.
If a dog is suffering from heatstroke, they will likely be short of breath. Symptoms will also include excessive panting and drooling.
Owners may also notice a change in their dog’s gums or even a change in colour of their tongue.
A dog’s tongue can go bright red, or even dark red, if they are suffering from heatstroke.
Dogs can also experience an elevated body temperature which can lead to excessive thirst, vomiting, disorientation and stumbling.
Dog owners may notice a weakness in their pets as well as an increased heartbeat and an increased pulse.
To ensure pets remain safe they must always have access to shade and fresh drinking water to help keep them cool.
On extremely hot days, pet safe sun cream is available to protect exposed parts of a dog’s skin such as the tips of their ears or their nose to avoid sunburn.
