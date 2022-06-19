Iain Stirling has teased fans on TikTok ahead of a dramatic recoupling on Sunday's Love Island.
New girl Danica Taylor, a 21-year-old dancer from Leicester entered the villa and with less than 24 hours to get to know the boys, the islanders were forced to recouple.
As the new girl, Danica was chosen to go first and viewers were left waiting to find out her decision which will not be aired until Sunday’s episode.
Taking to TikTok, the Scots comedian smugly shared a hilarious video of himself dancing to the song Lucky Man by the English band The Verve.
Love Island presenter Iain Stirling teases fans on TikTok ahead of recoupling
@iaindoesjokes #loveisland ♬ Lucky Man - The Verve
The television presenter, who has been narrating the show since 2015, posted the dance alongside the caption: "Me getting to find out who Danica picked before the rest of the UK."
Fans rushed to the comments to share their frustration over the nail-biting wait.
One fan commented: " Tell us! We won't tell anyone honest!!
Another user wrote: God sake the suspense is KILLING ME."
While a third posted: "OIIII TELL US".
Other fans took to the comments to speculate who Danica's pick will be.
One viewer predicted: " I think Jacques she's there to ruffle feathers".
Referring to the programme's social media tease, a second TikToker added: "I think it's Jacques because of the first look".
A third suggested:" I think it's Luca but would love it be to davide."
Danica is expected to go on a date tonight with the boy that she chose, with the single lad being dumped from the villa.
Love Island couples before week two recoupling
- Gemma Owen and Luca Bish
- Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (officially, although these two have split following Jay Younger's arrival)
- Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna
- Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford and Dami Hope
- Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne
Since new boy Jacques chose Paige, Afia Tonkmor was left single and therefore has been dumped from the villa on Monday's episode.
The two new boys Jay and Remi are currently single but a recoupling is on its way.
READ MORE: New girl Danica goes on date as one boy leaves the villa in tonight’s Love Island
READ MORE: Recreate the Love Island villa in your home and garden from Aldi, Wayfair and The Range
Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders
Here are the islanders that are currently in the villa:
- Paige Thorne
- Dami Hope
- Indiyah Polack
- Tasha Ghouri
- Davide Sanclimenti
- Gemma Owen
- Ikenna Ekwonna
- Andrew Le Page
- Amber Beckford
- Luca Bish
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Jacques O’Neill
- Remi Lambert
- Jay Younger
- Danica Taylor
Get to know the new islanders and check out their social media ahead of the show in our explainer here.
Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here