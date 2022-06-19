Iain Stirling has teased fans on TikTok ahead of a dramatic recoupling on Sunday's Love Island.

New girl Danica Taylor, a 21-year-old dancer from Leicester entered the villa and with less than 24 hours to get to know the boys, the islanders were forced to recouple.

As the new girl, Danica was chosen to go first and viewers were left waiting to find out her decision which will not be aired until Sunday’s episode.

Taking to TikTok, the Scots comedian smugly shared a hilarious video of himself dancing to the song Lucky Man by the English band The Verve.

Love Island presenter Iain Stirling teases fans on TikTok ahead of recoupling

The television presenter, who has been narrating the show since 2015, posted the dance alongside the caption: "Me getting to find out who Danica picked before the rest of the UK."

Fans rushed to the comments to share their frustration over the nail-biting wait.

One fan commented: " Tell us! We won't tell anyone honest!!

Another user wrote: God sake the suspense is KILLING ME."

While a third posted: "OIIII TELL US".

Other fans took to the comments to speculate who Danica's pick will be.

One viewer predicted: " I think Jacques she's there to ruffle feathers".

Referring to the programme's social media tease, a second TikToker added: "I think it's Jacques because of the first look".

A third suggested:" I think it's Luca but would love it be to davide."

Danica is expected to go on a date tonight with the boy that she chose, with the single lad being dumped from the villa.

Love Island couples before week two recoupling

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (officially, although these two have split following Jay Younger's arrival)

Indiyah Polack and Ikenna Ekwonna

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Amber Beckford and Dami Hope

Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne

Since new boy Jacques chose Paige, Afia Tonkmor was left single and therefore has been dumped from the villa on Monday's episode.

The two new boys Jay and Remi are currently single but a recoupling is on its way.

Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.