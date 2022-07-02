Drivers have been warned they face a fine of up to £2,500 and three points on their driving licence for a common bad habit on UK roads.
How to indicate is one of the first things we learn when getting behind the wheel and an essential part of responsible driving.
Not indicating is a bad driving habit that is dangerous to other road users.
Most of us know we should indicate to let other road users know of out intentions however this is also the case when there are no other cars on the road.
The Highway Code warns pedestrians have priority over vehicles when they cross the road.
The Code states: "Signals warn and inform other road users, including pedestrians, of your intended actions."
It adds: “If a pedestrian is already halfway across the road you’re trying to turn in to, they have priority and you need to wait for them to cross.”
Failure to so could see a driver charged with "driving without due care and attention" which could result in three points on your driving licence and a fine of up to £2,500.
New Highway Code rules 2022 – test your knowledge
Louis Rix, co-founder and COO at car finance platform CarFinance24/7, said: “Indicating is a part of driving that we do without thought – but for those who fail to do so, the consequences could be fatal. If a pedestrian believes a road to be safe to cross, they may step out in front of a car.
“The risk involved with not indicating is a hefty fine of up to £2500 depending on the severity of the circumstance – an expensive price to pay for the sake of forgetting to indicate. It’s one of the first things we learn when we start to drive, and an essential habit that we should practice throughout our lifetimes.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here