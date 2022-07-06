Turn up the volume and test your knowledge with today's musical brain teaser Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 6's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

Dig if you will this heardle. pic.twitter.com/JohoMEnec3 — Craig Monk (@CGMonk) June 7, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Monday, June 27: "For The Love Of Money" by The O Jays

Tuesday, June 28: "Don't Stop Believin' " by Journey

Wednesday, June 29: "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I

Thursday, June 30: "The Suburbs" by Arcade Fire

Friday, July 1: "Another Brick In The Wall, Pt 2" by Pink Floyd

Saturday, July 2: "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) by Dead Or Alive

Sunday, July 3: "Straight Up" by Paula Abdul

Monday, July 4: "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots

Tuesday, July 5: "Hungry Eyes" by Eric Carmen

Heardle July 6 hints

If July 6's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1999

The tune is listed within the Pop Rock/ Soft Rock genres

The track is performed by an American singer, who was previously the lead for the band Raspberries

At the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, the single's video received four nominations, including Best Female Video, Best Dance Video, Best Pop Video and Best New Artist in a Video

What is today's Heardle answer: July 6?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 6 is: "If You Had My Love" by Jennifer Lopez

Play the game via the Heardle website.