Toby Carvery fans were left furious as the popular roast dinner chain seemingly axed one of its most popular Sunday menu items.
The pub chain, famous for it three-meat roast has said lamb will now only be available on “specific dates” due to a “supplier issue”.
An angry carvery lover asked: “Why am I being told you can’t get lamb? The whole point of me coming to eat out this Sunday is because you do lamb, and now all of a sudden you don’t.”
In response, the official Toby Carvery twitter account replied: “The lamb is now only available on specific dates due to a supplier issue.”
Why am I being told you can't get lamb ? Utter rubbish I can get a leg of lamb so I assume you can if it's the price raise the price the whole point of me coming to eat out this Sunday is because you do lamb and now all of a sudden you don't I don't agree on the can't get it— Ben Marriott (@butcher809) June 26, 2022
The customer replied: “That’s not true at all. There’s no problem with the supply.
“Your carver has just told us that it’s the price.”
Toby Carvery replied: "We're sorry for any misinformation you were given.
"The lamb is only being offered on selected Sundays for the time being due to ongoing stock issues. We do hope to have it back to every Sunday as soon as possible.
"We're sorry for any disappointment."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here