Toby Carvery fans were left furious as the popular roast dinner chain seemingly axed one of its most popular Sunday menu items.

The pub chain, famous for it three-meat roast has said lamb will now only be available on “specific dates” due to a “supplier issue”.

An angry carvery lover asked: “Why am I being told you can’t get lamb? The whole point of me coming to eat out this Sunday is because you do lamb, and now all of a sudden you don’t.”

In response, the official Toby Carvery twitter account replied: “The lamb is now only available on specific dates due to a supplier issue.”

Why am I being told you can't get lamb ? Utter rubbish I can get a leg of lamb so I assume you can if it's the price raise the price the whole point of me coming to eat out this Sunday is because you do lamb and now all of a sudden you don't I don't agree on the can't get it — Ben Marriott (@butcher809) June 26, 2022

The customer replied: “That’s not true at all. There’s no problem with the supply.

“Your carver has just told us that it’s the price.”

Toby Carvery replied: "We're sorry for any misinformation you were given.

"The lamb is only being offered on selected Sundays for the time being due to ongoing stock issues. We do hope to have it back to every Sunday as soon as possible.

"We're sorry for any disappointment."