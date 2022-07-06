Gamers will be excited ahead of today’s Fortnite update as Epic’s Battle Royale hit heads into its fifth year.
The game is still going from strength to strength amid constant updates, live events and tournaments to keep the franchise feeling fresh for it’s millions of players across the globe.
When is Fortnight update v21.20
The update regularly including exciting updates, the next of which will be today (Wednesday, 6th July).
Such updates often include new weapons, skins and bug fixes.
Fortnite update: full list of changes
Fortnite creator Epic Games has release the latest patch notes relating to today’s update.
Indiana Jones Battle Pass
Indiana Jones’ Battle Pass Quests go live starting 9 AM ET on July 6, 2022! Complete these Quests to unlock the Indiana Jones Outfit and more items from his Set.
Charge SMG
“Found from the ground, Chests, Supply Drops, Reality Saplings, and sharks, pick up the new Charge SMG to wind up a punch!
“You’ll activate a charge by holding down the trigger, and the more you hold it, the more bullets you’ll release when you let go.
“How to know when to release? You’ll see a gauge on-screen showing how far in the charge you are. Send a strategic full charge or a spontaneous partial charge!”
Fortify fast with Port-A-Fort
“Nothing says good vibes like convenience: the Port-A-Fort is back! Throw down a Port-A-Fort — found from the ground as well as Chests — to fortify yourself in seconds. Zero building is required, as the fort will arise on its own.”
Ripsaw Launcher Locations
“Even though Ripsaw Launcher Week has come to an end, you can still find Ripsaw Launchers from the ground, Chests, and Supply Drops in addition to The Chop
Shop! However, with Ripsaw Launcher Week being over, this weapon will be in a more standard supply. “
Fortnite bug fixes
Fixed an issue involving the icon of players’ Reality Sapling sometimes being misplaced on the Map page.
