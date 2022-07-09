Pop on your headphones and put your dancing shoes on because it's time for your daily musical brain teaser Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 9's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

Dig if you will this heardle. pic.twitter.com/JohoMEnec3 — Craig Monk (@CGMonk) June 7, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

"Each Heardle is randomly plucked from a list of the most-streamed songs in the past decade," the music game app explains on its website.

Heardle also added that "Much love (and all the relevant copyright) to all the artists featured."

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Friday, July 1: "Another Brick In The Wall, Pt 2" by Pink Floyd

Saturday, July 2: "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) by Dead Or Alive

Sunday, July 3: "Straight Up" by Paula Abdul

Monday, July 4: "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots

Tuesday, July 5: "Hungry Eyes" by Eric Carmen

Wednesday, July 6: "If You Had My Love" by Jennifer Lopez

Thursday, June 7: "Rewind" by Craig David

Friday, July 8: "Praise The Lord (Da Shine) (ft. Skepta)" by ASAP

#Heardle #102



🔊🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️https://t.co/e7YaMJhEVk



come on now this was too easy — mac (@SANOSGF) June 7, 2022

Heardle July 9 hints

If July 9's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2003

The tune is listed within the Soca genre

The track was the lead single from a Vincentian singer's debut album.

It is a global hit, reaching number one in Denmark and reaching number 10 in 16 other countries.

What is today's Heardle answer: July 9?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 9 is: "Turn Me On" by Kevin Lyttle

Play the game via the Heardle website.