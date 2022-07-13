Boris Johnson has revealed the exact date he plans to hand his letter of resignation to the Queen marking an end to his time as Prime Minister.
Mr Johnson was facing his first round of Prime Minister’s Questions since announcing he will be stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party.
The current Prime Minister said he plans to resign to the Queen on Tuesday 6 September, the day after the Tory leadership contest concludes.
Who will replace Boris Johnson?
Boris Johnson will quit as PM with his 'head heald high'
Boris Johnson admitted that although he was not leaving at a “time of my choosing” he would vacate No.10 with his “head held high”.
He said: Mr Johnson later said: “It is perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing, it is absolutely true, but I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects both nationally and internationally, and I am also proud of the leadership that I have given.
“I will be leaving with my head held high.”
Boris Johnson takes final swipe at Keir Starmer
Despite his forced resignation, Johnson could not resist one final swipe at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Concluding his exchange with the opposition, the Prime Minister said: “The next leader of my party may be elected by acclamation, so it is possible this will be our last confrontation, it is possible.
“So, I want to thank him for the style in which he conducted himself. I think it would be fair to say he has been considerably less lethal than many other members of this House.”
He added: “There is a reason for that: because over three years, in spite of every opportunity he has never really come up with an idea, a plan, or a vision for this country.”
