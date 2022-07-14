Popular social media platform Twitter has reportedly crashed leaving thousands of users without connection.

Users noticed problem with the loading of feeds when using the site on desktop, and mobile.

According to Down Detector, reports of issues started at around 12.40PM on Thursday afternoon

Hundreds of reports were received within a 10 minute window leaving users asking whether Twitter was down.

50% of issues reported seem to be connected to the website. Meanwhile, 42% was linked to the app.

The issue seems to keep recurring with connection dropping before coming back again for users.

Twitter are yet to comment on the reported outage.

The reason for the problems is still unknown and Newsquest have contacted Twitter for comment.

What is the Twitter error Twitter’s “Cannot Retrieve Tweets at This Time”

This error message is referring to the Twitter app’s ability to communicate with its servers.

When this happens, you won't be able to download or read any tweets while the message is displayed.

There are a lot of potential causes, but they all lead to the same message.

When this happens you should check your network connection, update your app, check your security features and even walk away from the app for a while until the issue resolves.