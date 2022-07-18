Pop on your headphones because it's that time again - to tick off your daily Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 18's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Sunday, July 10: "Smooth Operator" by Sade

Monday, July 11: "21 seconds" by So Solid Crew

Tuesday, July 12: "We Are Young (ft. Janelle Monae)" by Fun

Wednesday, July 13: "Welcome to the Black Parade" by My Chemical Romance

Thursday, July 14: "High and Dry" by Radiohead

Friday, July 15: "La Grange" by ZZ Top

Saturday, July 16: Cheap Thrills" by Sia

Sunday, July 17: "Modern Love" by David Bowie

Heardle July 18 hints

If July 18's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2001

The track is listed within the Alternative Rock genre

It is the second single of an American Rock group's second album

You might recognise it from the 2002 film Mr Deeds or the 2001 movie Out Cold

Heardle June 18: Hip-hip, Hip-hip, Hip-hip

Hip-hip

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

When you're on a holiday

You can't find the words to say

All the things that come to you

And I wanna feel it too

What is today's Heardle answer: July 18?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 18 is: "Island In The Sun" by Weezer

Play the game via the Heardle website.