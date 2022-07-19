If you fell in love with Wordle and can’t get enough of Quordle, there’s a new brainteaser on the block you might want to know about.

Daily word ladder game, Weaver, brings the original format of the age-old puzzle, into the 21st century.

The idea is reported to have been devised by novelist Lewis Carroll for his children, Julia and Ethel Arnold, on Christmas day in 1877, calling it ‘word-links’.

Weaver 7/18/2022



ROAD

🟩⬜⬜⬜

🟩🟩⬜⬜

🟩🟩🟩⬜

🟩🟩🟩🟩

TRIP#Weaver first time playing 💅🏼 — J M De La T (@Josemdm) July 18, 2022

Game creator, Josh Wardle, posted on Reddit asking for feedback and ideas for additional features.

He said: “I was inspired by the story of Wordle and how the creator made the game for his girlfriend.

“My girlfriend and mom both love word games, and so I made Weaver for them.

“I'm happy to say they play it most days now, and now that I've iterated on several times and made it look nicer and more stable, I thought I'd share it with all you other word game lovers.

“I would love feedback on the look and feel, and any ideas for things to add!”

How To Play Weaver word game

The puzzle invites you to weave your way from the start word to the end word. Each word you enter can only change one letter from the word above it.

The game will only accept words in its dictionary and in similar style to Wordle, when you add a new word, any letters in the correct place will go green.

A new puzzle is available each day and the game stores your stats so it could become quite addictive. After you complete a game, a panel pops up telling you what the optimal score for that game is and how you compared, along with a running total of puzzles you’ve solved, your current streak and your longest ever streak.

To build the suspense, it also shows a countdown timer for when your next puzzle will be available.

If you'd like to test your word knowledge with Weaver, click here and start your first winning streak.