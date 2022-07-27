Prove that you know your chart-toppers inside and out by ticking off today's Spotify-run musical mind-bender Heardle.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 27's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Tuesday, July 19: "Lisztomania" by Phoenix

Wednesday, July 20: "Paradise ( By The Dashboard Light)" by Meatloaf

Thursday, July 21: "Make Me Feel" by Janelle Monae

Friday, July 22: "Joker And The Thief" by Wolfmother

Saturday, July 23: "Take Your Mama" by Scissor Sisters

Sunday, July 24: "Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots

Monday, July 25: "The Bones" by Marren Morris

Tuesday, July 26: "White Wedding Pt 1." by Billy Idol

Heardle July 27 hints

If July 27's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2005

The track is listed within the Country genre

It is the third single from the American country singer's debut album

The tune is about a woman taking revenge on her potentially unfaithful partner

Heardle July 27: Right now, he's probably slow dancin'





If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

With a bleached-blond tramp and she's probably gettin' frisky

Right now, he's probably buyin' her some fruity little drink

'Cause she can't shoot whiskey

What is today's Heardle answer: July 27?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 27 is: "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood

Play the game via the Heardle website.