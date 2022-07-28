With the Commonwealth Games beginning today (July 28), you might be wondering when each of the events is taking place.

The sporting event will see a variety of sports take place including gymnastics, hockey and basketball.

Taking place in Birmingham, the opening ceremony will kick off the Games this evening at 7pm.

Whether you’ve got tickets to see your favourite sporting event or you plan to watch from home, you might be wondering which events are taking place each day and at what times.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games events schedule

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games website has listed all the events that will be taking place.

Here are all the Commonwealth Games events taking place from today until the final day, August 8 as well as the start times.

Thursday, July 28

  • Opening and Closing Ceremonies – 7pm

Friday, July 29

  • Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm
  • Badminton - 9am, 2pm, 7pm
  • Gymnastics – Artistic – 9am, 5.30pm
  • Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
  • Rugby Sevens – 9am, 5.30pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - 9.30am, 4pm
  • Cycling – Track and Para Track – 10am, 4pm
  • Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
  • Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm,
  • Triathlon and Para Triathlon – 11am
  • Boxing - 12pm, 6.30pm
  • Netball – 12pm, 6pm
  • Squash - 12pm, 6pm
  • Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3.30pm, 7.30pm

Saturday, July 30

  • Athletics – Marathon – 7am
  • Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm
  • Badminton – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
  • Gymnastics – Artistic – 9am, 4.30pm
  • Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
  • Rugby Sevens – 9am, 5.30pm
  • Weightlifting – 9am, 3.30pm, 8pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
  • Cycling – Track and Para Track – 10am, 4pm
  • Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
  • Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
  • Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm
  • Netball – 12pm, 6pm
  • Squash – 12pm, 6pm
  • Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
  • Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3.30pm, 7.30pm

Sunday, July 31

  • Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm
  • Gymnastics – Artistic – 9am, 2.30pm
  • Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
  • Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm
  • Cycling – Track and Para Track – 10am, 3pm
  • Rugby Sevens – 10.30am, 6pm
  • Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
  • Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm
  • Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
  • Triathlon and Para Triathlon – 11am
  • Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm
  • Netball – 12pm, 6pm
  • Squash – 12pm, 6pm
  • Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
  • Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3.30pm, 7.30pm

Monday, August 1

  • Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30pm, 4.30pm
  • Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4.30pm
  • Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm
  • Judo – 10am, 5pm
  • Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
  • Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm
  • Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm
  • Netball – 12pm, 6pm
  • Squash – 12pm, 6pm
  • Gymnastics – Artistic – 1pm
  • Cycling – Track and Para Track – 2pm
  • Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
  • Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3pm, 7.30pm

Tuesday, August 2

  • Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 4.15pm
  • Hockey – 9am, 2pm
  • Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm
  • Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
  • Judo – 10am, 5pm
  • Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
  • Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm
  • Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 11am
  • Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm
  • Netball – 12pm, 6pm
  • Gymnastics – Artistic – 1pm
  • Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
  • Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3pm, 7.30pm
  • Squash – 4pm

Wednesday, August 3

  • Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm
  • Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
  • Squash – 9am, 4pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
  • Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm
  • Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
  • Badminton – 10am, 4.30pm
  • Judo - 10am, 5pm
  • Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
  • Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
  • Cycling – Mountain Bike – 11.30am
  • Boxing – 12pm, 6pm
  • Netball – 12pm, 6pm
  • Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm

Thursday, August 4

  • Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm
  • Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
  • Netball – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
  • Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
  • Badminton – 10am, 4.30pm
  • Cycling – Time Trial – 10am
  • Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
  • Boxing – 12pm, 6pm
  • Gymnastics – Rhythmic – 12pm, 6pm
  • Squash – 12pm, 6pm
  • Aquatics – Diving – 1pm, 6pm
  • Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
  • Para Powerlifting – 3pm, 7.30pm

Friday, August 5

  • Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 4.30pm
  • Hockey – 9am, 6pm
  • Netball – 9am, 2.30pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
  • Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
  • Aquatics – Diving – 10am, 6pm
  • Wrestling – 10.30am, 5pm
  • Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm
  • Beach Volleyball – 11am, 2.30pm, 7pm
  • Squash – 12pm, 6pm
  • Gymnastics – Rhythmic – 1.30pm

Saturday, August 6

  • Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 4.30pm
  • Hockey – 9am, 6pm
  • Netball – 9am, 2.30pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
  • Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
  • Aquatics – Diving – 10am, 6pm
  • Gymnastics – Rhythmic – 10am
  • Boxing – 10.30am, 2.30pm, 7pm
  • Wrestling – 10.30am, 5pm
  • Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm
  • Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
  • Squash – 12pm, 6pm
  • Beach Volleyball – 3pm, 8pm

Sunday, August 7

  • Cycling – Road Race – 8am
  • Badminton – 9am, 5pm
  • Hockey - 9am, 3pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
  • Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
  • Cricket T20 – 10am, 5pm
  • Aquatics – Diving – 10am, 5.30pm
  • Boxing – 10.30am, 2.30pm, 7pm
  • Squash – 12pm, 6pm
  • Netball – 1.30pm, 8.30pm
  • Beach Volleyball – 3pm, 8pm

Monday, August 8

  • Badminton – 8am
  • Hockey – 9am, 12.30pm
  • Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am
  • Aquatics – Diving – 10am
  • Squash – 10am
  • Opening and Closing Ceremonies – 8pm

You can find out more about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games via the website.