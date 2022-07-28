With the Commonwealth Games beginning today (July 28), you might be wondering when each of the events is taking place.
The sporting event will see a variety of sports take place including gymnastics, hockey and basketball.
Taking place in Birmingham, the opening ceremony will kick off the Games this evening at 7pm.
Whether you’ve got tickets to see your favourite sporting event or you plan to watch from home, you might be wondering which events are taking place each day and at what times.
Good morning, Birmingham.— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022
It feels like a good day to show the world what this city's about. Shall we?#B2022
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games events schedule
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games website has listed all the events that will be taking place.
Here are all the Commonwealth Games events taking place from today until the final day, August 8 as well as the start times.
Thursday, July 28
- Opening and Closing Ceremonies – 7pm
Friday, July 29
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm
- Badminton - 9am, 2pm, 7pm
- Gymnastics – Artistic – 9am, 5.30pm
- Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
- Rugby Sevens – 9am, 5.30pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - 9.30am, 4pm
- Cycling – Track and Para Track – 10am, 4pm
- Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
- Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm,
- Triathlon and Para Triathlon – 11am
- Boxing - 12pm, 6.30pm
- Netball – 12pm, 6pm
- Squash - 12pm, 6pm
- Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3.30pm, 7.30pm
IT'S HOME!— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022
The Queen's Baton Relay finally reached Victoria Square, Birmingham. After a 294 day journey to 72 nations, the Baton is now home. Sir Lenny Henry was the man to bring it back for #B2022.
Want to get involved in the final day of #QBR2022?👇 https://t.co/mJw6QzItDk pic.twitter.com/gS0qaFaxko
Saturday, July 30
- Athletics – Marathon – 7am
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm
- Badminton – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
- Gymnastics – Artistic – 9am, 4.30pm
- Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
- Rugby Sevens – 9am, 5.30pm
- Weightlifting – 9am, 3.30pm, 8pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
- Cycling – Track and Para Track – 10am, 4pm
- Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
- Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
- Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm
- Netball – 12pm, 6pm
- Squash – 12pm, 6pm
- Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
- Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3.30pm, 7.30pm
Sunday, July 31
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm
- Gymnastics – Artistic – 9am, 2.30pm
- Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
- Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm
- Cycling – Track and Para Track – 10am, 3pm
- Rugby Sevens – 10.30am, 6pm
- Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
- Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm
- Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
- Triathlon and Para Triathlon – 11am
- Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm
- Netball – 12pm, 6pm
- Squash – 12pm, 6pm
- Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
- Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3.30pm, 7.30pm
READ MORE:
Monday, August 1
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30pm, 4.30pm
- Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4.30pm
- Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm
- Judo – 10am, 5pm
- Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
- Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm
- Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm
- Netball – 12pm, 6pm
- Squash – 12pm, 6pm
- Gymnastics – Artistic – 1pm
- Cycling – Track and Para Track – 2pm
- Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
- Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3pm, 7.30pm
Tuesday, August 2
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 4.15pm
- Hockey – 9am, 2pm
- Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm
- Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
- Judo – 10am, 5pm
- Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
- Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm
- Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 11am
- Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm
- Netball – 12pm, 6pm
- Gymnastics – Artistic – 1pm
- Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
- Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3pm, 7.30pm
- Squash – 4pm
Wednesday, August 3
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm
- Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
- Squash – 9am, 4pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
- Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm
- Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
- Badminton – 10am, 4.30pm
- Judo - 10am, 5pm
- Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm
- Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
- Cycling – Mountain Bike – 11.30am
- Boxing – 12pm, 6pm
- Netball – 12pm, 6pm
- Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
You'll know when you've seen it... 👀— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022
📺 Watch our Opening Ceremony live, tonight from 7pm on @BBCONE!#B2022 🤐 pic.twitter.com/GN4Z7sPxVF
Thursday, August 4
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm
- Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
- Netball – 9am, 2pm, 7pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
- Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
- Badminton – 10am, 4.30pm
- Cycling – Time Trial – 10am
- Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
- Boxing – 12pm, 6pm
- Gymnastics – Rhythmic – 12pm, 6pm
- Squash – 12pm, 6pm
- Aquatics – Diving – 1pm, 6pm
- Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm
- Para Powerlifting – 3pm, 7.30pm
Friday, August 5
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 4.30pm
- Hockey – 9am, 6pm
- Netball – 9am, 2.30pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
- Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
- Aquatics – Diving – 10am, 6pm
- Wrestling – 10.30am, 5pm
- Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm
- Beach Volleyball – 11am, 2.30pm, 7pm
- Squash – 12pm, 6pm
- Gymnastics – Rhythmic – 1.30pm
Saturday, August 6
- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 4.30pm
- Hockey – 9am, 6pm
- Netball – 9am, 2.30pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
- Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
- Aquatics – Diving – 10am, 6pm
- Gymnastics – Rhythmic – 10am
- Boxing – 10.30am, 2.30pm, 7pm
- Wrestling – 10.30am, 5pm
- Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm
- Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm
- Squash – 12pm, 6pm
- Beach Volleyball – 3pm, 8pm
Sunday, August 7
- Cycling – Road Race – 8am
- Badminton – 9am, 5pm
- Hockey - 9am, 3pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm
- Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm
- Cricket T20 – 10am, 5pm
- Aquatics – Diving – 10am, 5.30pm
- Boxing – 10.30am, 2.30pm, 7pm
- Squash – 12pm, 6pm
- Netball – 1.30pm, 8.30pm
- Beach Volleyball – 3pm, 8pm
Monday, August 8
- Badminton – 8am
- Hockey – 9am, 12.30pm
- Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am
- Aquatics – Diving – 10am
- Squash – 10am
- Opening and Closing Ceremonies – 8pm
You can find out more about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games via the website.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article