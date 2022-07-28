With the Commonwealth Games beginning today (July 28), you might be wondering when each of the events is taking place.

The sporting event will see a variety of sports take place including gymnastics, hockey and basketball.

Taking place in Birmingham, the opening ceremony will kick off the Games this evening at 7pm.

Whether you’ve got tickets to see your favourite sporting event or you plan to watch from home, you might be wondering which events are taking place each day and at what times.

Good morning, Birmingham.



It feels like a good day to show the world what this city's about. Shall we?#B2022 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games events schedule

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games website has listed all the events that will be taking place.

Here are all the Commonwealth Games events taking place from today until the final day, August 8 as well as the start times.

Thursday, July 28

Opening and Closing Ceremonies – 7pm

Friday, July 29

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm

Badminton - 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Gymnastics – Artistic – 9am, 5.30pm

Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Rugby Sevens – 9am, 5.30pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis - 9.30am, 4pm

Cycling – Track and Para Track – 10am, 4pm

Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm

Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm,

Triathlon and Para Triathlon – 11am

Boxing - 12pm, 6.30pm

Netball – 12pm, 6pm

Squash - 12pm, 6pm

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3.30pm, 7.30pm

IT'S HOME!



The Queen's Baton Relay finally reached Victoria Square, Birmingham. After a 294 day journey to 72 nations, the Baton is now home. Sir Lenny Henry was the man to bring it back for #B2022.



Want to get involved in the final day of #QBR2022?👇 https://t.co/mJw6QzItDk pic.twitter.com/gS0qaFaxko — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022

Saturday, July 30

Athletics – Marathon – 7am

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm

Badminton – 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Gymnastics – Artistic – 9am, 4.30pm

Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Rugby Sevens – 9am, 5.30pm

Weightlifting – 9am, 3.30pm, 8pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm

Cycling – Track and Para Track – 10am, 4pm

Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm

Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm

Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm

Netball – 12pm, 6pm

Squash – 12pm, 6pm

Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3.30pm, 7.30pm

Sunday, July 31

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm

Gymnastics – Artistic – 9am, 2.30pm

Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm

Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm

Cycling – Track and Para Track – 10am, 3pm

Rugby Sevens – 10.30am, 6pm

Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm

Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm

Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm

Triathlon and Para Triathlon – 11am

Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm

Netball – 12pm, 6pm

Squash – 12pm, 6pm

Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3.30pm, 7.30pm

Monday, August 1

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30pm, 4.30pm

Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4.30pm

Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm

Judo – 10am, 5pm

Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm

Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm

Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm

Netball – 12pm, 6pm

Squash – 12pm, 6pm

Gymnastics – Artistic – 1pm

Cycling – Track and Para Track – 2pm

Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3pm, 7.30pm

Tuesday, August 2

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 4.15pm

Hockey – 9am, 2pm

Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm

Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm

Judo – 10am, 5pm

Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm

Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm

Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 11am

Boxing – 12pm, 6.30pm

Netball – 12pm, 6pm

Gymnastics – Artistic – 1pm

Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm

Basketball 3x3 and Wheelchair Basketball 3x3 – 3pm, 7.30pm

Squash – 4pm

Wednesday, August 3

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm

Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Squash – 9am, 4pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm

Weightlifting – 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm

Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm

Badminton – 10am, 4.30pm

Judo - 10am, 5pm

Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming – 10.30am, 7pm

Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm

Cycling – Mountain Bike – 11.30am

Boxing – 12pm, 6pm

Netball – 12pm, 6pm

Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm

You'll know when you've seen it... 👀



📺 Watch our Opening Ceremony live, tonight from 7pm on @BBCONE!#B2022 🤐 pic.twitter.com/GN4Z7sPxVF — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022

Thursday, August 4

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 3pm

Hockey – 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Netball – 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm

Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm

Badminton – 10am, 4.30pm

Cycling – Time Trial – 10am

Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm

Boxing – 12pm, 6pm

Gymnastics – Rhythmic – 12pm, 6pm

Squash – 12pm, 6pm

Aquatics – Diving – 1pm, 6pm

Beach Volleyball – 2.30pm, 7pm

Para Powerlifting – 3pm, 7.30pm

Friday, August 5

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 4.30pm

Hockey – 9am, 6pm

Netball – 9am, 2.30pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm

Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm

Aquatics – Diving – 10am, 6pm

Wrestling – 10.30am, 5pm

Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm

Beach Volleyball – 11am, 2.30pm, 7pm

Squash – 12pm, 6pm

Gymnastics – Rhythmic – 1.30pm

Saturday, August 6

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls – 8.30am, 4.30pm

Hockey – 9am, 6pm

Netball – 9am, 2.30pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm

Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm

Aquatics – Diving – 10am, 6pm

Gymnastics – Rhythmic – 10am

Boxing – 10.30am, 2.30pm, 7pm

Wrestling – 10.30am, 5pm

Badminton – 11am, 5.30pm

Cricket T20 – 11am, 6pm

Squash – 12pm, 6pm

Beach Volleyball – 3pm, 8pm

The Commonwealth Games starts today (PA)

Sunday, August 7

Cycling – Road Race – 8am

Badminton – 9am, 5pm

Hockey - 9am, 3pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm

Athletics and Para Athletics – 10am, 6.30pm

Cricket T20 – 10am, 5pm

Aquatics – Diving – 10am, 5.30pm

Boxing – 10.30am, 2.30pm, 7pm

Squash – 12pm, 6pm

Netball – 1.30pm, 8.30pm

Beach Volleyball – 3pm, 8pm

Monday, August 8

Badminton – 8am

Hockey – 9am, 12.30pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am

Aquatics – Diving – 10am

Squash – 10am

Opening and Closing Ceremonies – 8pm

You can find out more about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games via the website.