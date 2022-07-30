Music fans, put your knowledge to the test by adding the Spotify-run musical Wordle-like game - Heardle to your routine.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 30's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Friday, July 22: "Joker And The Thief" by Wolfmother

Saturday, July 23: "Take Your Mama" by Scissor Sisters

Sunday, July 24: "Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots

Monday, July 25: "The Bones" by Marren Morris

Tuesday, July 26: "White Wedding Pt 1." by Billy Idol

Wednesday, July 27: "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood

Thursday, July 28: "Hungry Like The Wolf" by Duran Duran

Friday, July 29: "Ex's and Oh's" by Elle King

Heardle July 30 hints

If July 30's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1994

The track is listed within the Punk Rock / Alternative Rock genres

It is the American rock band's fourth single from their third studio album

You may recognise it from the TV shows South Park and Hindsight or from the trailer for the 1999 film Blast From The Past

Heardle July 30: I heard you crying loud, all the way across town

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

'Cause you been searching for that someone

And it's me out on the prowl

As you sit around feeling sorry for yourself

What is today's Heardle answer: July 30?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 30 is: "When I Come Around" by Green Day

Play the game via the Heardle website.