Finish July on a high by keeping up with your Heardle streak and we've even given you a few helpful hints to help you crack it.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at July 31's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Friday, July 22: "Joker And The Thief" by Wolfmother

Saturday, July 23: "Take Your Mama" by Scissor Sisters

Sunday, July 24: "Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots

Monday, July 25: "The Bones" by Marren Morris

Tuesday, July 26: "White Wedding Pt 1." by Billy Idol

Wednesday, July 27: "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood

Thursday, July 28: "Hungry Like The Wolf" by Duran Duran

Friday, July 29: "Ex's and Oh's" by Elle King

Saturday, July 30: "When I Come Around" by Green Day

Heardle July 31 hints

If July 31's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 2019

The track is listed within the Pop/ Disco genres

It is from the American singer and rapper's second studio album and was co-written with her manager

You may recognise it from the viral TikTok dance that shot it to fame in January 2020

Heardle July 31: Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused, you want it, say so

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

What is today's Heardle answer: July 31?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for July 31 is: "Say So" by Doja Cat

Play the game via the Heardle website.