Kick off August the right way by ticking off your today's Heardle and keeping up your winning streak.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 1's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Sunday, July 24: "Interstate Love Song" by Stone Temple Pilots

Monday, July 25: "The Bones" by Marren Morris

Tuesday, July 26: "White Wedding Pt 1." by Billy Idol

Wednesday, July 27: "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood

Thursday, July 28: "Hungry Like The Wolf" by Duran Duran

Friday, July 29: "Ex's and Oh's" by Elle King

Saturday, July 30: "When I Come Around" by Green Day

Sunday, July 31: "Say So" by Doja Cat

Heardle August 1 hints

If August 1's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1992

The track is listed within the Grunge/ Alternative Metal genres

The song was written as a tribute to the lead vocalist of the band Mother Love Bone who died in 1990

You may recognise it from the 1992 film Singles of the Netflix show The Punisher

Heardle August 1: Know me broken by my master

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

Teach thee on child, love hereafter

Into the flood again

Same old trip it was back then

So I made a big mistake

Try to see it once my way

What is today's Heardle answer: August 1?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 1 is: "Would?" by Alice In Chains

Play the game via the Heardle website.