Don't want to skip on today's Heardle song? Here's some hints to help you crack the tune.
If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.
Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.
Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 5's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.
How to play Heardle
The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.
Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.
Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".
The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.
You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.
If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.
Heardle Archive
- Thursday, July 28: "Hungry Like The Wolf" by Duran Duran
- Friday, July 29: "Ex's and Oh's" by Elle King
- Saturday, July 30: "When I Come Around" by Green Day
- Sunday, July 31: "Say So" by Doja Cat
- Monday, August 1: "Would?" by Alice In Chains
- Tuesday, August 2: "Raise Your Glass" by Pink
- Wednesday, August 3: "Do I Wanna Know?" by Arctic Monkeys
- Thursday, August 4: "Blue Da Ba Dee" by Eiffel 65, Gabry Ponte
Heardle August 5 hints
If August 5's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.
- The song was released in 1979
- The track is listed within the Soft rock genre
- It is the lead single from the British-born American's album
- The tune almost had very different lyrics, with a reference to the actor Humphrey Bogart in the chorus
Heardle August 5: I was tired of my lady
If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:
We'd been together too long
Like a worn out recording
Of a favorite song
What is today's Heardle answer: August 5?
If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.
But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.
The Heardle for August 5 is: "Escape ( The Pina Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes
Play the game via the Heardle website.
