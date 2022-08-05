Don't want to skip on today's Heardle song? Here's some hints to help you crack the tune.

If you're anything like us, you've been agonising over the New York Times' Wordle mind-bender for months now.

Described as "a respectful homage to Wordle", Heardle comes with a musical twist.

Here's how to play the game as well as hints at August 5's song and that all-important answer when you eventually give up.

New font. Sounds just as good. #Heardle is now powered by Spotify 💚 pic.twitter.com/rbuE3dleTU — Spotify (@Spotify) July 12, 2022

How to play Heardle

The daily online game involves people attempting to guess what song is playing by simply hearing the intro.

Like Wordle, the aim is to get the correct tune in as few guesses as possible.

Spotify has recently acquired Heardle, telling fans that it has a "new font" but "sounds just as good".

The music game also records how many games you play, your wins and win rate as well as your current and highest streak.

You can now even click on the song and add it straight to your Spotify playlist if you like what you hear.

If you're just starting the music trend or you're slacking on your streak, here are the songs that you have missed recently.

Heardle Archive

Thursday, July 28: "Hungry Like The Wolf" by Duran Duran

Friday, July 29: "Ex's and Oh's" by Elle King

Saturday, July 30: "When I Come Around" by Green Day

Sunday, July 31: "Say So" by Doja Cat

Monday, August 1: "Would?" by Alice In Chains

Tuesday, August 2: "Raise Your Glass" by Pink

Wednesday, August 3: "Do I Wanna Know?" by Arctic Monkeys

Thursday, August 4: "Blue Da Ba Dee" by Eiffel 65, Gabry Ponte

Heardle August 5 hints

If August 5's song is proving to be a bit of a head-scratcher for you, we've included some subtle hints to help prompt your memory without giving the whole game away.

The song was released in 1979

The track is listed within the Soft rock genre

It is the lead single from the British-born American's album

The tune almost had very different lyrics, with a reference to the actor Humphrey Bogart in the chorus

Heardle August 5: I was tired of my lady

If the first line of the song isn't enough to jog your memory, it is followed by:

We'd been together too long

Like a worn out recording

Of a favorite song

What is today's Heardle answer: August 5?

If you have given up on today’s game, then we can save you the misery.

But those still trying to crack the tune, look away now.

The Heardle for August 5 is: "Escape ( The Pina Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes

Play the game via the Heardle website.